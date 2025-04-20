Trump, tariffs and turbulence: What the stars have in store for US president

Right from the first day of his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump has hit the ground running. Among the whirlwind of recently signed executive orders and policy reversals, one action is especially jarring in global markets: the announcement of a broad reciprocal tariff program. This measure—hitting China, the European Union, India and all other trading partners— has sparked fears of a coming trade war and set the global economy on edge. What's in the stars for President Donald Trump? Let's find out(REUTERS)

So what do the stars say about the deeply felt implications of Trump's moves? Could this aggressive and confrontational leadership style see him to a successful term or signal more chaos ahead?

Let’s explore the astrological landscape concerning Trump's second presidency, consolidating insights from his birth chart, the horoscope of his taking the oath of office, and horoscopes of the Hindu New Year for the U.S. and global geopolitics.

The Oath-Taking Chart: A Warning Sign

On January 20, 2025, at 12:02 PM, in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term. This timestamp represents an important astrological situation. The lunar date (Tithi) is Krishna Saptami, and the Moon is placed in the very intense and authoritative Chitra Nakshatra.

The Yoga of the day is Sukarma, traditionally good for action; however, when paired with Vishti Karana, it is classified as a malefic. The Sun’s Hora prevailing at that time gave an egotistical, power-driven, and aggressive presidential style.

These planetary positions indicate a governing tendency in which the leader tends to be autocratic and unilateral. Based on Trump's chart on that day, it seems likely that volatile policies will characterise his second tenure and also an either-against or very strong backlash.

Trump’s Birth Chart: Power and Provocation

Based on available data, Trump’s birth chart indicates that he was born with the Leo ascendant. Leo is ruled by the Sun, symbolising authority, confidence, and drama.

His ascendant Mars, the soldiering planet, provides aggression and assertiveness. Another part of the chart, the debilitated Moon in Scorpio, is getting the aspect of Mars; an astrological combination that states what starts as a weakness becomes a power source. In the 10th house (for profession or power), Rahu conjoins the Sun while Jupiter gives it an aspect, forming yet another power-giving yoga, this time chaotic.

Simply put, his chart reeks of ambition, widespread courage, and a charisma that divides opinion. Trump not only plays the game but turns the board upside down.

The Global Fallout: Trade, War, and Fear

According to the current planetary transits, especially the Saturn-Rahu conjunction in Pisces affecting all disturbing energies in April-May 2025, some global unrest and geopolitical tension have already appeared. Trump's aggressive stance, especially toward adversaries like Iran, may escalate during this time.

Energies surrounding Trump's chart and the ongoing Saturn-Rahu transit indicate a possible militaristic action by the US against Iranian nuclear sites.

India-USA Relations: A Chilling Phase

India, too, is likely to face some headwinds in its relations with the U.S. At present, Saturn is transiting in the house of Pisces, afflicting the natal horoscope of the USA. At the same time, India’s horoscope is going through a testing Saturn transit.

Such a combination signifies diplomatic coldness, delays, and distress. There is a genuine likelihood of mass deportation or visa restrictions for Indian nationals in the USA over the next two years. The stars indicate sudden policy reversals, which can come as a shock to India's diplomatic community.

The Dasha Period: Trouble Brewing

Donald Trump is now under the Jupiter Mahadasha with Venus Antardasha (October 2024- June 2027). And for all its benefic ways, this Venus is in conjunction with Saturn, leaning toward dominance and ostentation, indicating that things may turn bad.

Trump will be fortified in the Dasha, making him more aberrant, rebellious, and rejecting of opposition. Expect to see more such manifestations of attitude, and in that, the policy has continued to be unorthodox.

Astrologically, the years 2026-27 seem to be much of a tempest for Trump. Certainly, under Saturn and Mercury’s influence, civil society, the legal structure, and independent media are all likely poised to challenge his decisions. Such influencing circumstances may compel Trump to revise or dilute a few of his highly talked-about controversial policies, especially about trade, immigration, or military engagements.

Furthermore, his planetary chart is plagued with security threats and health issues, indicating that he may be unable to lead well.

Considering the astrological predictions, especially those drawn from the Hindu New Year charts for the USA, it does not seem likely that Donald Trump would be able to finish his full term of office. Even while his Rajyogas have a lot of willpower and prestige for him, the transits of planets and the dark indications in his troublesome Dasha phase point to the fact that perhaps the winds might gale against him in the latter half of his term.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer and the founder of Astro Zindagi.