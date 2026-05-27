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Why did Joe Biden sue DOJ? 5 things to know about his ‘private’ audio recordings set to be released

Joe Biden sued the US Department of Justice, seeking to prevent the release of audio recordings and transcripts of private conversations with ‌his biographer.

Published on: May 27, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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Former President Joe Biden sued the US Department of Justice on Tuesday, May 26, seeking to prevent the release of audio recordings and transcripts of private conversations with ‌his biographer in 2016 and 2017, Reuters reported. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington D.C.

Why did Joe Biden sue DOJ? 5 things to know about his ‘private’ audio recordings set to be released (REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The suit was filed days before the department’s planned June 15 release of the materials ​to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage ​Foundation.

Biden’s attorneys noted in the filing that the recordings and transcripts contain Biden’s “private, sensitive conversations with his writing partner, Mark Zwonitzer, which took place at the former president’s home in 2016 and 2017.” In 2023, the DOJ obtained these materials after the special counsel probe was opened.

Read More | Joe Biden jokingly calls Syracuse trustee 'Barack' at portrait unveiling; viral clip sparks 'racism' row

The filing added that Biden “cooperated fully in that investigation, and the Special Counsel ultimately concluded that criminal charges were not warranted.” The attorneys also said that when the DOJ gets hold of private information for a criminal investigation, “the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”

Five things to know

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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