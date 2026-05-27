Former President Joe Biden sued the US Department of Justice on Tuesday, May 26, seeking to prevent the release of audio recordings and transcripts of private conversations with ‌his biographer in 2016 and 2017, Reuters reported. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington D.C.

Why did Joe Biden sue DOJ? 5 things to know about his ‘private’ audio recordings set to be released (REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo)(REUTERS)

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The suit was filed days before the department’s planned June 15 release of the materials ​to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage ​Foundation.

Biden’s attorneys noted in the filing that the recordings and transcripts contain Biden’s “private, sensitive conversations with his writing partner, Mark Zwonitzer, which took place at the former president’s home in 2016 and 2017.” In 2023, the DOJ obtained these materials after the special counsel probe was opened.

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The filing added that Biden “cooperated fully in that investigation, and the Special Counsel ultimately concluded that criminal charges were not warranted.” The attorneys also said that when the DOJ gets hold of private information for a criminal investigation, “the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”

Five things to know

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five things to know after Joe Biden sued the DOJ: Special Counsel Robert Hur had obtained the recordings in question as part of his probe into Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president and senator, per Forbes.

The ​recordings, made in ​Biden’s home, ⁠were part of the writing process for his 2017 memoir, ‘Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and ​Purpose’. It detailed Biden’s decision to pursue the ​presidency while ⁠his son Beau was suffering from brain cancer.

The lawsuit demands that the DOJ not disclose “President Biden’s private information” to the House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage Foundation, which had filed a FOIA request for that same information.

DOJ not disclose “President Biden’s private information” to the House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage Foundation, which had filed a FOIA request for that same information. According to the filing, every American, a former Vice President, has a right to privacy “in the personal conversations he has within his own home.”

In the past, the Justice Department withheld the release of these clips and transcripts. They argued that these were exempt from disclosure. However, the Trump DOJ now plans to release them on June 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five things to know after Joe Biden sued the DOJ: Special Counsel Robert Hur had obtained the recordings in question as part of his probe into Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president and senator, per Forbes.

The ​recordings, made in ​Biden’s home, ⁠were part of the writing process for his 2017 memoir, ‘Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and ​Purpose’. It detailed Biden’s decision to pursue the ​presidency while ⁠his son Beau was suffering from brain cancer.

The lawsuit demands that the DOJ not disclose “President Biden’s private information” to the House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage Foundation, which had filed a FOIA request for that same information.

DOJ not disclose “President Biden’s private information” to the House Judiciary Committee and the conservative Heritage Foundation, which had filed a FOIA request for that same information. According to the filing, every American, a former Vice President, has a right to privacy “in the personal conversations he has within his own home.”

In the past, the Justice Department withheld the release of these clips and transcripts. They argued that these were exempt from disclosure. However, the Trump DOJ now plans to release them on June 15. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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