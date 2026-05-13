...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Why did Marty Makary resign as FDA chief? Clash over flavored vape decision explained

Marty Makary resigned as FDA Commissioner amid disagreements with the Trump administration over flavored e-cigarettes.

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:27 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
Advertisement

Marty Makary has resigned as Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration following a high-stakes policy clash with the Trump administration over the approval of flavored e-cigarettes, according to The New York Times.

Dr. Marty Makary, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, attends an event on health care affordability in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

His departure on Tuesday comes after weeks of internal pressure and growing tension inside the agency, with officials reportedly anticipating a possible firing or forced exit before Makary ultimately stepped down.

Flavored vape approval dispute

The key trigger behind Makary’s resignation was a disagreement over the administration’s decision to authorize fruit-flavored vaping products, a move he privately opposed.

People familiar with the matter said, as per NYT, that Makary believed flavored e-cigarettes posed a significant risk to young people due to their appeal and addictive nicotine content. He reportedly told close associates he could not support the decision in good conscience and would not approve a policy he fundamentally disagreed with.

The White House, however, moved ahead with the authorization despite his objections. The decision reportedly became the point of conflict between Makary and senior administration officials in his final weeks.

President Donald Trump acknowledged Makary’s resignation while speaking to reporters, offering a brief comment on his departure. “Marty’s a terrific guy, but he’s going to go on and he’s going to lead a good life,” Trump said, according to The New York Times. “He’s a great doctor, and he was having some difficulty.”

Following his exit, FDA food regulator Kyle Diamantas was named acting commissioner as the agency prepares for a permanent replacement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

us food and drug administration trump administration us news fda vaping
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Why did Marty Makary resign as FDA chief? Clash over flavored vape decision explained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.