Why does ICE want to reopen California’s infamous ‘rape club’ prison? Explained

A shuttered federal women’s prison in Northern California, once nicknamed the “rape club” because of widespread sexual abuse allegations, may reportedly reopen as an immigration detention center under the Trump administration. This has triggered an outrage from former inmates, activists and local residents.

The prison, located near Oakland, was shut down in 2024 after years of scandals involving sexual abuse.(Getty Images via AFP)

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According to The Mirror US and the Los Angeles Times, concerns about the future of FCI Dublin emerged after federal prison union officials suggested the facility could be transferred to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The prison, located near Oakland, was shut down in 2024 after years of scandals involving sexual abuse, unsafe conditions and accusations of medical neglect.

What is FCI Dublin and why is it controversial?

FCI Dublin became one of the most notorious women’s prisons in the United States after inmates accused prison staff of repeated sexual abuse over several years.

According to reports cited by The Mirror US, at least 10 prison employees, including the former warden and prison chaplain, were charged in connection with abuse allegations. Most either pleaded guilty or were convicted.

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{{^usCountry}} The scale of the allegations led many former inmates and critics to refer to the prison as the “rape club.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scale of the allegations led many former inmates and critics to refer to the prison as the “rape club.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Rinkeshkumar Patel? ICE arrests Indian man in connection to larceny case in Tennessee Why does ICE reportedly want the facility? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Rinkeshkumar Patel? ICE arrests Indian man in connection to larceny case in Tennessee Why does ICE reportedly want the facility? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Los Angeles Times reported that prison union officials believe ICE may be considering taking over the facility as part of immigration detention expansion plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Los Angeles Times reported that prison union officials believe ICE may be considering taking over the facility as part of immigration detention expansion plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a letter seeking information about federal prison closures, union leaders said a structural assessment conducted at FCI Dublin in July 2024 appeared to have been shared with ICE officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter seeking information about federal prison closures, union leaders said a structural assessment conducted at FCI Dublin in July 2024 appeared to have been shared with ICE officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports also indicated that ICE representatives visited the prison earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports also indicated that ICE representatives visited the prison earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have not publicly confirmed final plans for the site.

Also Read: Why Disney cruise workers were detained in San Diego. New ICE move sparks questions

Why are people opposing the move?

The possibility of reopening the prison has sparked backlash from former prisoners, advocacy groups and nearby residents.

Critics argue the facility’s history of abuse makes it unsuitable for reopening without significant accountability and reform measures. Some former inmates have reportedly written to local leaders urging them to oppose any ICE takeover.

The prison had only recently been closed following mounting scrutiny after an Associated Press investigation uncovered widespread staff-on-inmate abuse allegations.

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The debate comes as the Trump administration continues expanding immigration enforcement and detention efforts across the United States. According to the AP, the administration has faced legal and political resistance in multiple states over immigration detention infrastructure plans and transparency concerns.

The report also suggested officials may now be pursuing a less publicly visible enforcement strategy compared to earlier high-profile crackdowns.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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