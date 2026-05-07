Who is Rinkeshkumar Patel? ICE arrests Indian man in connection to larceny case in Tennessee

“In all, over $60K was stolen,” ICE revealed on X. “Patel sentenced to 6 years, but his sentenced was suspended after just under a year. ICE took custody of him from the Bradley County Jail and will hold him pending removal proceedings.”

ICE has arrested an illegal immigrant from India, Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, convicted of conspiracy to commit larceny in Bradley County, Tennessee. Both ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have shared the news on X.

“Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000 in Bradley County, Tennessee,” DHS wrote, sharing Patel’s photo.

Who is Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel? Patel is a native of Gujarat, India, according to M9 News. The incident reportedly took place in July 2025 when he was arrested in connection with an alleged fraud targeting a local resident.

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Back at the time, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office claimed that the victim lost more than $250,000 through Bitcoin transfers and cash collections. The incident was believed to be connected to a larger scam network.

Patel was reportedly nabbed by investigators while he was trying to collect additional money from the victim. The ICE statement, however, only refers to theft exceeding $60,000. It is unclear if the original reported allegation resulted in reduced charges during the legal process.

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ICE recently arrested another Indian national in Texas after he “violently assaulted” a young mother, Gabriella Perez, and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park on April 18. ICE spoke out after the arrest, saying they want Atharva Vyas to be turned over to them.

“ICE lodged a detainer with local law enforcement asking them to turn Vyas over to ICE instead of releasing him into the community after he’s faced justice for his alleged crimes,” ICE wrote on X.