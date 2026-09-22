Why DoorDash is facing boycott calls after Austin ICE shooting: 'People don't realize how dangerous it'

DoorDash is facing boycott calls on social media after a man was shot in Austin, Texas by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national, is being held by ICE at Pearsall.

Activists hold an emergency protest a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and wounded a man from Venezuela who, according to his lawyer, was working as a DoorDash driver, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, US, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona (REUTERS)

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Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing Perez, said that he lives in Austin and is a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of a delivery when he was shot. A company spokesperson confirmed that Perez was making a delivery at the time, adding that DoorDash is investigating and would not release more information “at this time.”

Netizens are now canceling DoorDash, accusing the company of hiring illegal immigrants.

Deep Dive What led to the shooting of DoorDash driver Wilber Rafael Garces Perez by ICE officers in Austin? Wilber Rafael Garces Perez was shot by ICE officers after they sideswiped his car twice while he was making a DoorDash delivery. The incident occurred when he attempted to park after the officers had rammed his vehicle. Why are people boycotting DoorDash following the shooting incident involving Wilber Perez? People are boycotting DoorDash due to accusations that the company employs illegal immigrants, which they believe poses a safety risk as these drivers could access personal customer information. What is the status of Wilber Rafael Garces Perez's immigration case after the ICE shooting? Wilber Perez's attorney stated that he entered the U.S. legally and holds a valid work permit, but he was issued a deportation order after missing a hearing due to a notice sent to an incorrect address. His legal matters are currently being addressed.

Nick Adams wrote on X, “Stop using DoorDash. It floods our restaurants and roads with illegals and third world laborers. Prices are typically 30%-40% more on the app than directly from the restaurant. Go outside. Pick up your own food. Talk to people. Cook at home. DoorDash is terrible for society.”

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“I canceled my @DoorDash,” one user wrote. “Not because of fees or late deliveries. Because they allow illegal aliens to work as drivers. That means people who entered or stayed in the country illegally can receive your name, your address, and permission to pull up to your house, and leave with a clear picture of where you live. That’s not a small issue. A company that treats that as acceptable doesn’t deserve American customers. If they won’t verify legal work status, they don’t get my money.”

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“Yes, illegals drive for DoorDash. They use other people's names and IDs. “Jennifer” will be my Dasher, and someone will text saying they don't speak English; when they show up, it’s a 300-pound Hispanic man,” a user alleged.

One said, “People don't realize how dangerous it is having illegal aliens working for DoorDash, going door to door to people's homes. DoorDash needs to be held accountable.”

Is Wilber Rafael Garces Perez an illegal immigrant?

Lincoln-Goldfinch said that Perez entered the US legally and has a valid work permit. However, a law enforcement source previously told NBC News that Perez was in the US illegally and had a final order of removal.

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Also Read | Wilber Perez update: Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares shocking details, ‘Bullet still in body, slept on floor’

“Wilber entered through CBPOne seeking asylum. He was inspected and entered lawfully through a port of entry. He was issued a valid work permit,” she wrote.

Lincoln-Goldfinch added, “The issue regarding the deportation order is that he moved and changed addresses. There was a notice for a hearing sent to the wrong address that he missed, which is VERY common. We are working on that. He will be released from detention, his immigration matter will be resolved, and the agencies will be held accountable.”

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Lincoln-Goldfinch explained that her client was issued a deportation order in absentia because “the immigration court sent a notice for a hearing to an OLD address.”