Why Erika's tribute to Charlie Kirk was so special - from ‘defending liberty’ to ‘blueprint’

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, delivered an emotional commencement address at Hillsdale College on Saturday. Erika delivered the graduating address at Michigan's Hillsdale College. She has been the CEO of Turning Point USA since her husband, Charlie Kirk, passed away.

At Hillsdale College's commencement, Erika Kirk reflected on her late husband Charlie's passion for learning and faith.(Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)(AFP)

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In her speech, she reflected on her late husband’s passion for learning, faith and “defending liberty.” The speech came just a day after she posted a public tribute marking what would have been the couple’s wedding anniversary.

Erika addressed nearly 400 graduates during Hillsdale’s 174th commencement ceremony, where she urged students to pursue “truth,” uphold traditional values and “defend liberty” in the spirit of her late husband.

Read more: Is Erika Kirk permanently stepping downs as TPUSA CEO? Here's the truth

Erika Kirk shares honeymoon anecdote

During her speech, Erika reflected on celebrating her wedding anniversary for the first time without her husband, Charlie. She recounted a personal story from their honeymoon, saying the couple had agreed to disconnect from technology and avoid work during the vacation. However, Charlie Kirk allegedly continued using an emergency phone to keep up with Hillsdale College’s online courses.

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{{^usCountry}} “He really understood that this institution wasn’t normal,” Erika said during the address. She added that Hillsdale shaped Charlie into “a serious person” who pursued “the good, the true and the beautiful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He really understood that this institution wasn’t normal,” Erika said during the address. She added that Hillsdale shaped Charlie into “a serious person” who pursued “the good, the true and the beautiful.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “Not just a political talking head, but someone who truly sought out the beautiful things in life, the good, the true, and he really took that seriously because he loved learning. And that’s what set him apart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “Not just a political talking head, but someone who truly sought out the beautiful things in life, the good, the true, and he really took that seriously because he loved learning. And that’s what set him apart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also encouraged graduates to embrace intentional living and meaningful choices instead of being overwhelmed by endless options. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also encouraged graduates to embrace intentional living and meaningful choices instead of being overwhelmed by endless options. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Larry Arnn, the president of the Christian university, awarded Kirk two honorary degrees of public service after the 15-minute speech: one for her and another as a posthumous tribute to her husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Larry Arnn, the president of the Christian university, awarded Kirk two honorary degrees of public service after the 15-minute speech: one for her and another as a posthumous tribute to her husband. {{/usCountry}}

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Arnn promised to provide the two with the honor at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in September.

Read more: Candace Owens dares TPUSA to release video of Charlie Kirk backing CEO move

Anniversary tribute resurfaces old wedding pictures

The commencement speech followed an emotional anniversary tribute Erika Kirk shared online on May 8. Videos and reposts circulating on Facebook and conservative media pages showed wedding footage and personal moments from the couple’s relationship.

The widow told graduates at Saturday's commencement that her husband's far too brief life served as a "fantastic blueprint" for them to emulate.

Every youngster in the audience is destined for a life that elevates them, she added. She further cautioned that if they are instead looking for "ugly, conspiracy, and pain," they will find it. Erika advised graduates to “build carefully, choose wisely, and aim not at what is easy or immediate, but what is beautiful and true.”

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She also honored the United States and urged graduates to carry on her husband's legacy of strengthening the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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