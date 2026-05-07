Candace Owens-Erika Kirk heats up: Podcaster dares TPUSA to release video of Charlie Kirk backing CEO move

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has reignited tensions with former Turning Point USA (TPUSA) associates after publicly daring the organization to release an alleged video of Charlie Kirk discussing succession plans before his death. Candace Owens reignites a dispute with Turning Point USA by questioning their leadership transition following Charlie Kirk's death. (@candaceoshow, Getty Images via AFP) The dispute escalated after the producer of the Charlie Kirk Show, Blake Neff, accused Owens of spreading conspiratorial claims online criticizing TPUSA and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. The latest controversy began after Neff referred to several thumbnails from Owens' most recent "Candace" episodes, which included videos talking about donor charges, Erika Kirk, Jeffrey Epstein suspicions, and allegations of betrayal inside conservative circles. Additionally, he shared a previous screenshot in which Owens referred to Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing as "a literal deranged stalker" following her dismissal.

Read more: 'Cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk Charlie Kirk succession speculation Owens, who previously worked closely with TPUSA, has increasingly criticized establishment and accused some figures of suppressing internal disagreements. She has been repeatedly questioning the leadership change in TPUSA after the death of Charlie Kirk. Kirk was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. Amid this, Owens has also raised suspicions about Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, succeeding her late husband as the CEO of the organization. Blake Neff and other TPUSA supporters, in the meantime, have stood up for Erika Kirk and charged Owens with attacking the group with conspiracy-driven content to gain attention and views. Additionally, proponents of TPUSA contend that disclosing confidential internal information would only increase harassment and online mayhem. Read more: Candace Owens reveals new info on Charlie Kirk's death