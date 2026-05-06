‘Modern day cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk, ‘destroying innocent people's lives’

Laura Loomer has accused Candace Owens of destroying “innocent people’s lives” with her conspiracy theories amid an ongoing feud between the two. Loomer slammed Owens for repeatedly attacking Erika Kirk after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death. Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk, ‘destroying innocent people's lives’ (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

‘Candace destroys innocent peoples’ lives’ “If I have proven one thing this week, it’s that Candace Owens can’t handle getting a taste of her own medicine,” Loomer wrote on X. “I hope now she leaves @MrsErikaKirk alone. I am tired of watching Cowards sit back as Candace destroys innocent peoples’ lives with her psychotic conspiracy theories.”

Read More | Laura Loomer ripped for profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens in latest meltdown, ‘Your mental decline…’

“As I exposed, she can’t take the heat. Glass houses and all. I am not a Christian, but for those of you who are, I believe the Bible says a lot about how you are supposed to DEFEND and PROTECT widows. Not stalk them and viciously mock them and their grieving children who will never have a father,” she continued.

Loomer added, “I don’t like having to roll in the mud with pigs, but I will do that and then some if I have to. People need to be deprogrammed from Klandace, a modern day cult leader whose stochastic terrorism is literally amplified by Russian state media. Courage is much more admirable than grace and forgiveness.”