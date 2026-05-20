Why Fulton County primary election results are delayed in Georgia; update on shooting reports

The primary election results for Fulton County in Georgia are set to be delayed after a disruption in the process amid accusations of a man firing shots. Polls in Georgia have now closed, but Fulton County is keeping the polling locations open till 11pm.

Fulton County voting stickers are displayed at the Metropolitan Library during the Georgia Midterm Primary Election in Atlanta, Georgia.(REUTERS)

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One polling station in Sandy Springs has extended voting to 11pm after the site was temporarily closed due to police activity nearby. Meanwhile, a few locations in Cobb County were kept past 7pm due to technical difficulties.

Fulton County has noted that it will release results for other polling stations only once all of them close. Hence, the delayed time is now set for 11pm.

Fulton County: Sandy Springs shooting reports

Reports of a suspicious individual firing shots close to the polling station prompted massive action from local police and SWAT teams. As per Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities closed the entrance road to Overlook Park in Sandy Springs amid the accusations of shots being fired.

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{{^usCountry}} Ison Elementary School, which was a polling station nearby, had to be shut down as cops looked for the individual. What to know about the Fulton County and Georgia elections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ison Elementary School, which was a polling station nearby, had to be shut down as cops looked for the individual. What to know about the Fulton County and Georgia elections {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The elections this time in Fulton County, and by extension, Georgia, serve as a referendum on the Trump administration and also gives Democrats a chance to pick up seats and swing the momentum in their favor. This polls, including the general elections in November, could be the last time voters are within their current districts, with the state mulling redistricting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elections this time in Fulton County, and by extension, Georgia, serve as a referendum on the Trump administration and also gives Democrats a chance to pick up seats and swing the momentum in their favor. This polls, including the general elections in November, could be the last time voters are within their current districts, with the state mulling redistricting. {{/usCountry}}

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Currently Georgia House District 12 race is headed for a runoff. Ceretta Smith got 32.61 percent of the votes and Traci George got 27.24 percent, prompting House Democrats to have to vote again, when they appear on next month's runoff ballot. Rick Allen won the Republican nomination by a lot, securing 83.39 percent of the votes.

Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones are headed to a Republican Secretary of State runoff. While Fulton County results are delayed, those from Atlanta and surrounding northern and southeastern suburbs are not likely to be enough to balance the playing field, as per Savannah Now. The publication added Penny Reynolds led the Democrats with 43 percent of the votes, Dana Barrett has 34.4 percent. Voting reported stands at 50.3 percent as per the publication, which noted that a runoff was likely coming in June.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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