Election results today: Who won races in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho?

Donald Trump-backed candidates scored major wins in Tuesday’s primaries across six states. The biggest upset came in Kentucky, where Rep. Thomas Massie lost to Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein in a costly GOP House primary. Rep. Andy Barr also secured the Republican nomination for Kentucky’s open Senate seat. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at an election night watch party in Warminster, Pa., (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to win the Democratic nomination for governor. On the Republican side, Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after neither appeared likely to cross the 50% threshold.

In Pennsylvania, the governor’s race is officially set: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro will face Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity in November. Both advanced uncontested.

Alabama’s crowded Senate race appeared headed for a runoff, with no clear Republican winner by late evening.

Oregon and Idaho saw little drama, as incumbents from both parties cruised through their primaries.

Some results were still being counted late Tuesday, and a few races may move to June runoffs.

Also Read: Thomas Massie loses to Ed Gallrein: Ex Cynthia West's surprising first reaction; Trump's White House has four-word reply