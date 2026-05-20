Who is Andy Barr's wife Davis Huffman? All about the US Rep.'s family and children

US Rep. Andy Barr won the Republican primary for Kentucky’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday. The victory caps a competitive, months-long primary battle that began after longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell announced in early 2025 that he would not seek re-election. Kentucky US Senate candidate Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) alongside wife Davis Barr speaks to media after casting his primary ballot at Centenary Church on May 19, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Getty Images via AFP)

Andy Barr Family Andy Barr was married to Carol Leavell Barr from 2008 until her unexpected death in June 2020 at age 39 from a heart condition. The couple had two daughters: Eleanor and Mary Clay.

In April 2023, Barr married Davis Huffman in a private ceremony at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, surrounded by family. Both are Lexington natives. The couple has one son together, Hale.

According to Barr’s official congressional biography, he and his wife Davis reside in Lexington with their son Hale, daughter Virginia, and his two daughters, Eleanor and Mary Clay.

Davis occasionally joins Barr at public events such as the Kentucky Derby and campaign rallies. He has frequently expressed gratitude for her support during his political activities.

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Who is Andy Barr? Born on July 24, 1973, Garland Hale “Andy” Barr IV is an American attorney and Republican politician serving as US Representative for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District since 2013.

On May 19, 2026, he won the Republican primary for the open US Senate seat, positioning him as the strong favorite to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell.

A senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, Barr chairs the influential Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy Subcommittee, where he oversees the Federal Reserve and other key regulators.

Barr also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (Indo-Pacific Subcommittee) and the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party.

A Lexington native, Barr graduated from Henry Clay High School, earned a BA (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of Virginia, and a JD from the University of Kentucky.