Why Germany, France and Canada are sending troops to Greenland amid Trump tensions - Explained

Germany and France were the latest NATO members to announce that they will send troops to Greenland as President Donald Trump ramped up threats to conquer the Arctic island. Sweden, the Netherlands, and Canada also made similar announcements this week. Fishermen arrive at the harbour of Nuuk, Greenland, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (AP)

The German Defence Ministry added that the deployment of a 13-strong Bundeswehr reconnaissance team to the Greenlandic capital Nuukwas at Denmark's invitation. The mission aims to ‘explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region’.

The deployments come as Trump intensified warnings that anything short of US control of Greenland would be ‘unacceptable’. The 79-year-old reiterated these claims ahead of his meeting with Danish officials on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said it was ‘clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland’, which he argued was ‘absolutely not necessary’.

Why Germany, France, Canada and other NATO allies sending troops to Greenland Sweden was among the first countries to confirm its involvement. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces arrived in Greenland on Wednesday.

"They are part of a group from several allied countries. Together, they will prepare for upcoming elements within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance," Kristersson said. "It is at Denmark's request that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces."

Germany followed with its own confirmation. A government spokesperson told Reuters that German troops would arrive on Thursday, with more than a dozen reconnaissance soldiers expected to deploy.

Troops from the Netherlands and Canada are also expected to take part in the same multinational operation, Politico reported.

France, the European Union's only nuclear power, also confirmed that it would send troops to Greenland.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is essential to US national security, citing missile defense needs and concerns over Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

Trump has also said, “One way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

Greenland, however, remains firmly under Danish sovereignty. While the territory has enjoyed broad self-rule since 1979, including its own parliament and government, defense and foreign policy remain the responsibility of Copenhagen.

Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said: “If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark.”