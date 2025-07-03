‘Why H-1B requests?’ Microsoft layoffs spark strong reactions; questions around foreign hirings

Microsoft announced that it is laying off about 9,000 workers in its second mass layoff in months and its largest in more than two years. The Satya Nadella-led tech giant sent out notices on Wednesday, hitting the company's Xbox video game business and other divisions. According to a notice, 830 workers at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, lost their jobs. Microsoft is laying off 9000 employees in its latest cut(REUTERS)

CNBC cited a Microsoft spokesperson to report that the company said that it will continue such organizational changes to best position its teams for success. The tech giant further added that the layoffs impact several divisions around the world, including sales.

A memo to gaming division employees Wednesday from Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, as per AP, said the cuts would position the video game business ‘for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas’.

Now, these layoffs have sparked strong reactions on social media, with some Americans questioning Microsoft's H-1B hirings. The tech giant had 4,725 H-1B visas approved in 2024. This year, social media users claimed that it has requested for 14,181 H-1B visas. However, the claim is unverified.

“Microsoft has submitted applications for over 6,000 H-1B visas for software engineers. Seems Microsoft wants to replace current employees with lower wage immigrants,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Why did Microsoft lay off 9,000 employees but request 14,181 H-1B visas?- Because they wanted to "reboot" their workforce with a global upgrade!" another one added.

“As Microsoft announces 9,000 layoffs, they have 4712 applications for H1Bs so far in 2025. They typically get a 99%+ approval rate from the Department of Labor. This is economic treason. Approving a single H1B right now is a grave betrayal of your fellow citizens,” a third person tweeted.

Microsoft just last month cut another 300 workers based out of its Redmond headquarters, on top of nearly 2,000 who lost their jobs in the Puget Sound region in May, according to information it sent to Washington state employment officials as cited by AP.

Microsoft’s chief financial officer Amy Hood said on an April earnings call that the company was focused on “building high-performing teams and increasing our agility by reducing layers with fewer managers.”