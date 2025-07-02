Microsoft’s AI can diagnose illnesses faster than most doctors, but it’s not replacing them anytime soon

Microsoft’s latest artificial intelligence tool is drawing attention for its ability to diagnose complex medical cases, with the company claiming it can outperform even experienced doctors. While the technology is still in development, Microsoft’s AI chief is quick to point out that human physicians remain essential for patient care, no matter how advanced the AI becomes. Microsoft’s AI tool analyses medical data to help diagnose illnesses, but doctors remain vital for treatment and patient care. (Unsplash)

The AI was tested on more than 300 challenging case studies from the New England Journal of Medicine. It worked by imitating a panel of doctors, sifting through patient data, asking follow-up questions, recommending which tests should be run, and updating its diagnosis as more information became available. What set this tool apart was its ability to explain the reasoning behind each diagnosis, giving a transparent look at how it reached its conclusions.

How the AI thinks and why it matters

One of the most striking aspects of Microsoft’s AI is how it blends the strengths of both generalists and specialists. Most doctors either have a broad base of knowledge or deep expertise in a particular field, but this AI combines both. In testing, it correctly solved over 80 percent of the NEJM cases, compared to just 20 percent for human doctors. Even more impressive, it managed to do so while ordering fewer tests, suggesting a more efficient and cost-effective approach to diagnosis.

The system’s ability to update its diagnosis in real time, as more data is added, means it can adapt quickly and provide up-to-date recommendations. This is a big deal, especially in complex cases where every detail counts. Researchers say the AI’s clinical reasoning skills are beyond what any single doctor can offer, thanks to its ability to process vast amounts of information from different medical fields at once.

Despite these promising results, Microsoft is not positioning the AI as a replacement for doctors. The tool is still being tested in real clinical settings to see how it performs outside of controlled experiments. Safety checks and clinical validation are ongoing, and the company says it will only move forward with broader use once these hurdles are cleared.

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s AI CEO, has been clear about the AI’s role. He told Yahoo! Finance that the tool is designed to support doctors, not replace them. While it can analyse medical information and offer high-quality advice, doctors are still needed to plan treatments, oversee care, and ensure accountability. The AI is meant to be a powerful assistant, helping doctors make better decisions and giving patients access to reliable information.

With Microsoft’s Copilot and Bing platforms handling around 50 million health-related queries every day, the company hopes this AI will eventually help deliver accurate, trustworthy health advice to people everywhere, always in partnership with medical professionals.

All of these findings and claims are detailed in Microsoft’s research paper, “The Path to Medical Superintelligence,” which outlines the AI’s performance and underlines the ongoing importance of human expertise in healthcare.