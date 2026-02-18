Edit Profile
    Why IRS website is down today. Thousands ask ‘Where is my refund?' amid issues

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website was down on Wednesday, sending thousands of users into panic

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:51 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website was down on Wednesday, sending thousands of users into panic. Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, showed at least 300 issues raised about the platform. The website was down for maintenance, a message read.

    The IRS website was down on Wednesday (REUTERS)
    The IRS website was down on Wednesday (REUTERS)

    Why is the IRS website down?

    Several users posted about issues on the IRS website on social media.

    “the IRS website being “down for maintenance” when my money ain in my account just not sitting well with me……” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    “They done crashed the IRS website lol,” another person tweeted. There is no update from the IRS on how long the maintenance will last.

    Where is my refund?

    To track your IRS tax refund status, use the official Where's My Refund? tool on IRS.gov. This is the fastest and most reliable method. Here's how to do it:

    Visit the Tool

    Go to: https://www.irs.gov/refunds or directly to https://www.irs.gov/wheres-my-refund

    Enter Required Information

    Your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

    Your filing status (single, married filing jointly, etc.)

    The exact refund amount from your tax return (from line 34 of Form 1040 or equivalent)

    What You’ll See

    Status updates once every 24 hours (usually overnight).

    Typical timeline:

    E-filed current-year return → Available ~24 hours after IRS acceptance

    E-filed prior-year return → ~3–4 days after acceptance

    Paper return → ~4 weeks after filing

    Three stages shown: Return Received → Refund Approved → Refund Sent

    Personalized estimated refund date once approved (usually 21 days for e-file, longer for paper).

    Alternative Methods

    IRS2Go Mobile App (free on iOS/Android) – Same info as the website, plus payment and tax tip features.

    Automated Phone Hotline – Call 800-829-1954 (toll-free, 24/7 automated). Have the same info ready.

    IRS Online Account – Sign in at irs.gov/account for refund status, tax records, and more (requires ID verification).

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
