Why is Apple Maps not working? Users report directions unavailable as outage hits; 'everything is down'

Apple Maps is down for thousands of users in the United States, with many reporting issues accessing directions and search features.

Downdetector reports

Apple Maps is down. (Unsplash/@CardMapr.nl)

According to Downdetector, reports of problems started around 7:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

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By 7:30 p.m., the outage tracking website had received more than 1,500 reports from users experiencing issues with the service.

Social media reports

Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

One user complained, "Mannnnnnn I can’t get nowhere on the damn Easy w Apple Maps down."

Another wrote, "Now why would Apple Maps be down when we are at the beach and have no idea where to go. Google Maps, we appreciate you at the moment but we have to work on the look of your maps immediately."

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{{^usCountry}} A third user reported, "Not my Apple Maps down just as I’m leaving the house smh." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user reported, "Not my Apple Maps down just as I’m leaving the house smh." {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, "Glad I know how to move around bc Apple Maps is down for whatever reason."

Another user wrote, "Apple Maps being down is crazy I have no sense of direction."

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