Why is Rockaway beach closed today? Popular NYC destination under alert after shark sightings

Rockaway Beach, a popular beach neighborhood in New York City, was closed for visitors on Thursday afternoon. NYC Parks issued an alert for Rockaway Beach at 1pm EDT, saying that the beach will be "intermittently closed" this afternoon due to "multiple shark sightings".

Representational. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Due to multiple shark sightings, expect intermittent beach closures at Rockaway Beach in Queens," an update from New York City Emergency Management said. "Follow the guidance of lifeguards and on-site staff."

The New York Post reported that a 9-foot-long shark was spotted near Point Lookout beach in Long Island, sparking a red alert for swimmers.

According to ABC News, beach officials in the East Coast are monitoring shark activity near the beaches on Thursday afternoon. As of now, an all-clear has not been given.

Also read: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani asks residents to keep AC at 25°C during heatwave; New Yorkers say ‘no way!’

Rockaway Not The Only Beach Closed In NY

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rockaway Beach in Queens is not the only New York City beach closed on Thursday. However, it is the only beach in NY closed due to shark activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rockaway Beach in Queens is not the only New York City beach closed on Thursday. However, it is the only beach in NY closed due to shark activity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

New York's Pix 11 reports that multiple other beaches in New York are closed due to severe heat, amid safety concerns as bacteria levels are above safe levels.

Among the beaches closed are Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, Tides Beach in Rocky Point and Ronkonkoma Beach in Ronkonkoma. Residents were warned that swimming in the water under the current weather conditions could cause gastrointestinal illness and infections.

Authorities are testing for the bacteria levels at regular intervals, and the closure will remain in effect till further notice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Empire State Building incident update: Charges against Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov revealed amid jail release

Over 34 Massachusetts Beaches Affected

At least 34 beaches across 20 counties in Massachusetts are closed on Thursday afternoon due to the above-safety bacteria levels caused by the heat. It has significantly affected July 4th travellers looking to spend the holidays at beach destinations in the state.

Among the beaches affected are Constitution Beach in Boston, the Plum Island beaches, Crystal Lake, Shannon Beach, and many more.