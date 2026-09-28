Why is Trump angry with Miami GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar? ‘She is nothing but a back stabber’

President Donald Trump shared multiple critical social media posts about GOP Representative Maria Elvira Salazar on Saturday evening, following the congresswoman's recent departure from his stance on immigration policy.

Trump tears into Maria Elvira Salazar

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) talks to reporters following a House Republican conference in the basement of the U.S. Capitol on September 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. Republicans are working to pass a continuing resolution that would fund the federal government through the midterm election, all before the Labor Day holiday break. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The President rapidly distributed at least 14 posts from various users expressing criticism of Salazar on Truth Social. The congresswoman is currently navigating a challenging reelection campaign in Florida during a period when Republican prospects for the midterm elections are weakening.

"She is nothing but a back stabber. I'm glad the Latino support hasn't wavered," one X user stated in a post shared by Trump.

Another user blasted Salazar saying: “She wants amnesty for the ppl how criminally crossed our borders defying our laws.”

"So we need a NEW Republican to Replace Salazar," a third person said.

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White House asked about Trump's posts

{{^usCountry}} CNN inquired a White House official about Trump's social media posts against Salazar. “It's unfortunate she has her view, but that is not the President's. The President campaigned on a strong border, which was a large reason as to why he won by a landslide in 2024,” the official said. Trump vs Maria Elvira Salazar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CNN inquired a White House official about Trump's social media posts against Salazar. “It's unfortunate she has her view, but that is not the President's. The President campaigned on a strong border, which was a large reason as to why he won by a landslide in 2024,” the official said. Trump vs Maria Elvira Salazar {{/usCountry}}

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Salazar, representing a predominantly Hispanic congressional district, incurred Trump's displeasure the previous week when she diverged from the president's position in a campaign advertisement released before the midterm elections. In the advertisement, the congresswoman addresses Trump directly, looking into the camera while stating, “some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far.”

Salazar references data she cited saying that 50% of people apprehended by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement during July possessed no previous criminal convictions.

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Trump rebukes Maria Elvira Salazar's immigration stand

Following the advertisement's distribution, Trump stated in response to a journalist's inquiry that he had viewed the advertisement and continued to support the Florida congresswoman, despite disagreeing with her perspective.'

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump clapped back at Salazar, asserting: “I disagree with her.”

He went on to say that Salazar “got a little bit soft on the border”, adding that his endorsement was instrumental to her victory.

During an appearance on Face The Nation, Salazar described having a “very good conversation” with the president following the release of her campaign advertisement. She portrayed Trump as "very receptive" to her concerns that Hispanic voters perceive themselves as "betrayed" in advance of the midterm elections.

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The congresswoman's advertisement arrives at a time when ICE has ramped up immigration enforcement activities across the country during the summer months. August saw ICE detain approximately 51,000 people, marking a record under the current Trump administration. This surpassed the earlier peak from July, when the agency had detained over 46,000 people.