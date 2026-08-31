Why is Trump targeting Kristen Welker? President wants NBC host 'punished' over a two-word dig

Trump is demanding possible FCC action against NBC journalist Kristen Welker after she described his record of endorsing Republican candidates as having “mixed results.” He said Welker’s comment was inaccurate and claimed she should face a “rebuke or punishment.” NBC News defended Welker, saying, “Kristen is one of the best in the business and we stand by her.” The dispute began after Welker made the remark during a local NBC appearance before Sunday’s “Meet the Press.” The FCC’s own guidance says it generally does not intervene in complaints about news accuracy or editorial judgment.

Donald Trump targets Kristen Welker over “mixed results” comment

Trump wants FCC action against Kristen Welker, but federal rules give the agency limited power over news reporting.. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper (REUTERS)

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Trump objected to Welker’s description of his endorsement record in a Sunday Truth Social post. He pointed to recent wins by Darline Graham in South Carolina and Mike Mazzei in Oklahoma, saying those results showed the strength of his endorsements.

Trump wrote on his truth social account: “Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment.”

In a statement to POLITICO, an NBC News spokesperson said, “Kristen is one of the best in the business and we stand by her.”

He also attacked Welker and “Meet the Press,” writing: “The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously.”

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{{^usCountry}} Welker did not make the “mixed results” comment during the main “Meet the Press” program. She said it during a live appearance on NBC’s Washington station before the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welker did not make the “mixed results” comment during the main “Meet the Press” program. She said it during a live appearance on NBC’s Washington station before the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Kristen Welker explains Trump’s endorsement record

While discussing the November midterm elections, Welker said Trump would “loom large” over the races and noted his support for several Republican candidates.

“He, of course, has endorsed a slate of candidates in the primaries,” Welker said. “He’s had some mixed results, but most recently, his pick of Senator Darline Graham, of course, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was successful in her primary battle, so now she takes on Dr. Annie Andrews in South Carolina.”

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Graham did win the Republican Senate nomination. But Trump-backed candidates have also lost some important primary races this year. Those include Florida Rep. Cory Mills and Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles. Several Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates have also fallen short.

Trump has highlighted his own figures, saying his endorsed candidates have won 98% of House primaries and 100% of Senate primaries in 2026. Those numbers do not cover every type of race, including the losses among some gubernatorial candidates.

Also Read: Republicans are worried about the midterms. Trump is focused on his legacy.

FCC response could face major limits

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The FCC generally does not step in over a news report just because someone says it was inaccurate or unfair. According to CNN, the FCC can investigate claims of news distortion when there is evidence that a broadcaster deliberately distorted the news.

That makes Trump’s demand for punishment over Welker’s “mixed results” comment less straightforward than his post suggests.

Trump and Welker have clashed before. In June, Trump ended a “Meet the Press” interview after Welker questioned his claims about the 2020 election.