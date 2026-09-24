‘Why is Trump wearing gloves?’ POTUS's unusual outfit choice at Xi Jinping welcome draws attention

Donald Trump turned up at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon to welcome Xi Jinping, the President of China. Xi, accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, is on a three-day state visit to the United States.

President Donald Trump at China's President Xi Jinping's arrival ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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As Donald and Melania Trump greeted their Chinese counterparts, followed by an arrival ceremony, many noticed something unusual about Trump's outfit. The 80-year-old showed up wearing black gloves, coupled with a full winter coat that, many thought, does not go with the weather in Maryland.

The gloves, especially, drew attention has Trump has been suffering from bruises on his hands. He has explained previously that they occur because of a high dose of aspirin that the 80-year-old has to take daily. Thus, some speculated that Trump might be wearing gloves to cover the bruising on his hands.

Deep Dive Why did Trump wear gloves during his meeting with Xi Jinping? Trump wore gloves to possibly cover bruises on his hands, which he has attributed to taking a high dose of aspirin daily. What were the reactions on social media regarding Trump's outfit choice? Social media users found Trump's winter coat and gloves unusual for the mid-60s weather, with some speculating on health concerns and others commenting on his appearance. What events are scheduled during Xi Jinping's state visit to the US? During Xi's state visit, key events include bilateral talks at the White House, a state dinner, and a private tea with Trump and Melania, along with a visit to the National Archives.

Also read: Trump rolls out the red carpet as China's Xi Jinping lands in US for 3-day state visit; Video

'Why Is Trump Wearing Gloves': Social Media Erupts

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{{^usCountry}} Thousands of people watching the live broadcast of the arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews took notice of the gloves. Needless to say, most found it "unusual," given the weather at the time in Maryland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of people watching the live broadcast of the arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews took notice of the gloves. Needless to say, most found it "unusual," given the weather at the time in Maryland. {{/usCountry}}

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“Trump is dressed like he's going ice fishing, with a winter coat and gloves, and it's in the mid-60's in DC,” wrote one.

“So, why did President Trump wear gloves as he greeted Xi on the tarmac? I was like… hummm is he worried about a poison being passed via handshakes? Or is he just letting his germaphobe leanings out for a romp?” wrote another.

“Is Trump sick? He is wearing a topcoat and gloves in 60-degree weather. Looks very weak in comparison to the Chinese leader,” said one.

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“Why is Trump in a full coat and gloves? Xi has neither. He's very ill,” said one.

“Trump is the only one wearing gloves. It makes him look weak. It’s 64° there for Christ sake,” added one.

Also read: Is it legal for Trump to ban media networks from White House? DoJ says access is ‘privilege, not a right’

Xi Jinping's 3-Day US Visit: What To Know

Xi Jinping arrived at Joint Base Andrews after a nearly 11-hour flight from Beijing. No other state event after the arrival ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.

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Thursday will be a busy with bilateral talks scheduled at the White House till late afternoon. It will be followed by a state dinner where the POTUS and the First Lady will host Xi and Peng Liyuan, along with their envoys. Reuters reported that some tech leaders are also expected to attend the dinner.

Then, on Friday, Xi and the Peng Liyuan will start their day with a private tea with Trump and Melania at the White House. They are scheduled to visit the US National Archives to see the documents connected to US history before flying back to China.