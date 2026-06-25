Why JD Vance can't replace Donald Trump? Former White House aide reveals the 'missing' factor

Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci says JD Vance lacks Donald Trump's "rizz" and questions whether the vice president can unite the MAGA movement after Trump.

US Vice President JD Vance attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

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Can US Vice President JD Vance become the political heir to President Donald Trump and lead the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement after him? Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci doesn't think so.

Speaking in an interview with British broadcaster LBC, Scaramucci argued that while Vance is one of the Republican Party's most prominent figures, he lacks a crucial quality that has helped Trump dominate American politics for years.

'Doesn't have Trump's rizz'

According to The Mirror US, Scaramucci said he does not believe any current Republican leader, including Vance, can keep Trump's political coalition together once Trump's political career comes to an end.

"I don't think there's any political leader in that area of politics that can galvanize and coalesce that [MAGA] coalition… including JD Vance," Scaramucci said.

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Explaining why, he pointed to what he described as Trump's unique charisma.

"He doesn't have Trump's rizz. He doesn't have Trump's rizz. You can like Trump or dislike Trump, but he's got it going on, he can capture your imagination," Scaramucci said.

The term "rizz," popular among Gen Z, generally refers to a person's charisma or ability to attract and engage others. In Trump's case, Scaramucci used it to describe the president's ability to energize supporters and rally them behind the MAGA movement.

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Scaramucci, who served briefly as Trump's communications director during his first term before becoming one of his most outspoken critics, also took aim at the president's motivations.

"Trump's about making money and getting attention. He's not there to serve the American public, he's there to serve himself and enrich his family, that's what it's about," he said.

What did Scaramucci say about Trump's future?

Scaramucci also dismissed speculation that Trump could seek a third term in office, despite repeated public comments from the president that have fueled debate. The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment bars a president from being elected more than twice.

According to The Mirror US, Scaramucci believes Trump's age would be the biggest hurdle.

Also Read: ‘Two important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani’: JD Vance during US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland

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"I don't think so. I think the tip of the spear on that is his age. I don't think the 82-year-old Donald Trump is going to be able to stand for election again," he said.

He further suggested that Republicans themselves would push back if Trump attempted to pursue another term.

"If he goes to push that, I think that's when the knives really come out in his own party because, you know, anybody that's been elected dog catcher of the United States sees themselves as the 48th president of the United States," Scaramucci said.

Why does Scaramucci think Trump could lose influence?

Scaramucci also argued that a new generation of ambitious Republicans is waiting for an opportunity to emerge.

"There's a lot of young people in that party that are quite ambitious. And I think he'll be weakened after the midterms," he said.

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His remarks come as discussions continue over who could eventually lead the Republican Party after Trump.