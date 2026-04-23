‘Why John Phelan was fired’: Navy Secretary's Trump, Iran posts in focus after Pentagon's call

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving his job, only hours after it was reported that the 62-year-old was fired. While the Trump administration has not explained the reason behind the latest leadership move, the timing raises a lot of questions. This comes as the Navy is actively enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports and targeting vessels linked to Tehran during a fragile ceasefire.

Former Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks, as President Donald Trump listens, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club(AP)

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Just a day before the announcement was made, Phelan had been publicly addressing sailors and defense industry leaders at the Navy’s annual conference in Washington, where he also spoke to reporters about his priorities.

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“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Sean Parnell posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} “We wish him well in his future endeavors.” Interim replacement named {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We wish him well in his future endeavors.” Interim replacement named {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hung Cao will now step in as acting Navy Secretary. A 25-year Navy veteran with combat experience, Cao previously ran for the US Senate in Virginia in 2024 but was unsuccessful in his bid against Tim Kaine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hung Cao will now step in as acting Navy Secretary. A 25-year Navy veteran with combat experience, Cao previously ran for the US Senate in Virginia in 2024 but was unsuccessful in his bid against Tim Kaine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During that campaign, Cao drew attention for his strong political messaging, including a video in which he said: “We are losing our country,” adding, “You know it. But you also know that you can’t say it. We’re forced to say that wrong is right. We’re forced to lie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During that campaign, Cao drew attention for his strong political messaging, including a video in which he said: “We are losing our country,” adding, “You know it. But you also know that you can’t say it. We’re forced to say that wrong is right. We’re forced to lie.” {{/usCountry}}

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Phelan’s exit marks the first time a military service secretary has stepped down during Trump’s second term, but it follows a wider pattern of upheaval within the Defense Department. In recent weeks, Pete Hegseth has removed several senior leaders, including Army chief Randy George, along with multiple generals and admirals.

‘Why John Phelan was fired’

Several social media users asked the same question: “Why was John Phelan fired?” While we do not have a concrete answer yet, but the 62-year-old's X and Instagram posts are in focus.

On Tuesday, he posted: “The future fight isn’t manned or unmanned—it’s both, integrated and acting interchangeably. High-end platforms that command and endure anchor the force. But wars are won by speed, iterating in real time, and scaling combat power without delay. That’s why we are building a true high-low mix of frigates, small surface combatants, and fully integrated unmanned systems. Paired with platforms like the new frigate and MUSVs, we’re expanding sensing, distributing targeting, and increasing fires—without locking capability into a single hull. This is how we maintain control of the seas and project power where it matters.”

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“No commander should have to choose between air defense, ASW, ASuW, or long-range strike. This platform delivers all of it—at the highest level. Battlegroups will integrate unmanned systems, embarked staff elements, layered defenses, and high-speed long-range fires,” he said in another tweet.

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Background on Phelan

Unlike many in his role, Phelan did not have prior military service or senior defense leadership experience before his appointment in late 2024. A major political donor, he founded the investment firm Rugger Management LLC and had limited exposure to defense work, primarily through an advisory role with Spirit of America, which supports initiatives tied to Ukraine and Taiwan.

His unexpected departure adds to growing uncertainty around Pentagon leadership as the US navigates complex global security challenges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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