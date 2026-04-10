Why Palantir stock is rebounding after recent slump; Trump, Claude angle emerges

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) showed sudden recovery on Friday, after days of decline. It was an endorsement from President Donald Trump that appeared to work for the software company. The stock had come under pressure earlier in the week, falling more than 15% over five days amid concerns triggered by Anthropic’s latest product, Mythos. The stock has slumped 37% from its record closing high from November.

What did Trump say?

President Donald Trump gestures after signing the sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act,"(REUTERS)

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies!!!"

Immediately after the president's statement, Palantir's stock reversed a session low, rebounding from as much as 6% down on Friday to about 1.4% down at $128.62 at the time of writing this story.

Read More: ‘World’s most powerful reset': Trump's cryptic post ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

Interesting Anthropic angle

Analysts addressed speculation about Palantir's stock and Anthropic.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, as per Investing.com, said: "Palantir has been under pressure over the past few days, including down 7% today, after Anthropic released a new product around multi-agent orchestration, which continues to add more headwinds to the software sector. While Anthropic is hitting a new scale with the company now at $30 billion ARR, up from $9 billion at the start of the year, we believe this is not at the expense of PLTR’s business as the company continues to accelerate both its US commercial and government businesses with US Commercial growing 137% YoY and US government accelerating 66% YoY."

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{{^usCountry}} “The data driven moat by Palantir is around the data and its ontology…this is NOT being disrupted by [Anthropic’s AI] Claude,” Ives added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The data driven moat by Palantir is around the data and its ontology…this is NOT being disrupted by [Anthropic’s AI] Claude,” Ives added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Not a single Palantir customer or partner has cited any real risk from Claude models being used to DIY an equivalent of Palantir, likely because the data mapping and decision-making in Palantir is very sophisticated,” UBS analyst Karl Keirstead wrote in a recent research note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not a single Palantir customer or partner has cited any real risk from Claude models being used to DIY an equivalent of Palantir, likely because the data mapping and decision-making in Palantir is very sophisticated,” UBS analyst Karl Keirstead wrote in a recent research note. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Famed investor Michael Burry wrote on social media on Thursday that it’s ‘probably worth following Claude if you are an investor in these markets’. Among notable decliners on Thursday, Palantir Technologies Inc. sank 7.3%, Oracle Corp. dropped 4%, Salesforce Inc. shed 3.1%, ServiceNow Inc. slumped 7.9%, and Workday Inc. dropped 5.1%. Warning about Mythos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Famed investor Michael Burry wrote on social media on Thursday that it’s ‘probably worth following Claude if you are an investor in these markets’. Among notable decliners on Thursday, Palantir Technologies Inc. sank 7.3%, Oracle Corp. dropped 4%, Salesforce Inc. shed 3.1%, ServiceNow Inc. slumped 7.9%, and Workday Inc. dropped 5.1%. Warning about Mythos {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Reuters cited sources to report that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened an urgent meeting with bank CEOs this week to warn of cyber risks posed by Anthropic's latest AI model.

Anthropic launched the powerful Mythos model earlier this week but stopped short of a broad release, citing concerns it could expose previously unknown cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The company has said the model is capable of identifying and exploiting weaknesses across ‘every major operating system and every major web browser’.

Last week, Anthropic said it was in ongoing discussions with US government officials about the model's ‘offensive and defensive cyber capabilities’.

Access to Mythos will be limited to about 40 technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, the startup has said.

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(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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