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Why Rubio snapped at reporter over Iran ceasefire question, calling it ‘stupid’

Marco Rubio clashes with reporters over Iran ceasefire

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:28 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with reporters during a tense press briefing in Rome on Friday after being questioned about the status of the Iran ceasefire following fresh military exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press at the US Embassy in Rome, Italy on May 8, 2026.(via REUTERS)

The confrontation came amid tensions in the region after Iranian forces allegedly fired on US naval destroyers operating in international waters, prompting a retaliatory response from the American military.

Rubio defended the action as necessary and accused reporters of ignoring the circumstances behind the exchange.

“What you saw yesterday was US destroyers moving through international waters being fired upon by the Iranians, and the US responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio said, as quoted by The Daily Beast.

He added that the naval incident was “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury.”

Why did Rubio call the reporter’s question ‘stupid’?

The heated exchange escalated when reporters pressed Rubio on whether the ceasefire could still be considered intact if military firing continued between the two sides.

He further defended the administration’s response by adding: “Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at, and we’re not a stupid country.”

Rubio’s remarks mirror Trump’s recent outburst

The Mirror US noted similarities between Rubio’s comments and President Donald Trump’s recent confrontation with reporters earlier this week.

During a separate event, Trump also dismissed a journalist’s query as a “stupid question” while responding to criticism over the Iran conflict.

Also Read: If US, Iran fail to reach a 'peace' deal, what comes next? Here's what Marco Rubio said

The exchange in Rome comes as uncertainty continues to surround the durability of the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran. Both sides have accused each other of provocation in recent days, while incidents in the Strait of Hormuz continue to raise fears of further escalation.

Despite mounting criticism, US officials have maintained that American forces are acting defensively to protect naval assets operating in international waters.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

strait of hormuz us news trump administration us government us iran war
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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