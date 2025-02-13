Why Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans are feuding on social media

Rapper Soulja Boy and actor Marlon Wayans are currently in a heated social media feud. The tension began when the ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ rapper, seemingly out of nowhere, shared a post on X, slamming Wayans. However, Soulja Boy’s comments appear to stem from remarks Wayans made last month criticizing the rapper for performing at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural celebrations. Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans are having a social media feud. (X/ @Souljaboy and @Marlonwayans)

What’s the beef between Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans on social media?

In January, Marlon Wayans took shots at Soulja Boy and other rappers who accepted invites to perform at Crypto Ball, an event marking Donald Trump's inauguration. During an appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, Wayans claimed that Soulja Boy had been "canceled" and was only taking the gig to stay relevant.

“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print,” he said.

Soulja Boy’s response came on Monday when he lashed out at Wayans on X, writing, “Marlon Wayans you a b—h and u not funny shut up.”

Wayans responded, saying, "You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil a– down on some uncle lap and stfu."

Also Read: Travis Scott wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

On Tuesday, the ‘White Chicks’ actor added, “Hey @souljaboy you a grown man and still use the word “boy” in your name. Thats what they were calling you at that event huh? Hey there Boy, can you do that dance for me? I’ll throw u a meme coin f— outta here slappy.”

Soulja Boy then escalated the situation by targeting Marlon Wayans' son, who came out as transgender in 2024.

The rapper tweeted, “Ain’t yo son a t—y that suck d–k? @MarlonWayans.”

He added, “That f—-t shit run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b—h it’s in ur blood.”

The rapper also shared screenshots from 2023 stories highlighting Wayans' support for his transgender son.

Marlon Wayans quickly clapped back: "If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007."