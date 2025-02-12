Travis Scott wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I’ve got some incredible ideas’

Popular singer-music producer Travis Scott has a clear vision of the artists he would like to collaborate with in the future. In a newly published cover story with Billboard, the 33-year-old rapper shared his aspirations for potential studio partnerships. Travis Scott wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

"This might sound a bit wild, but I would love to have Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter feature on a hook. I’ve got some incredible ideas," said Scott. He also expressed his interest in working with the band Khruangbin.

Scott further addressed the competition between his mixtape Days Before Rodeo and Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet, which went head-to-head on the charts last year. "Charts, shmarts, man. Who’s measuring that? Her album is great. Days Before Rodeo is a decade old. It all balances out," he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott also spoke about his upcoming music, revealing that he still had some final refinements to make on the album title. "With Utopia, I was really pushing to elevate things to another level. I’m still striving for that," he explained.

"I’ve been having so much fun with music and everything that comes with it. I think it’s great to be creative and enjoy the process. I’ve been producing more, crafting much of the album myself, and delving deeper into that aspect is making it all the more exciting. I honestly can’t wait," he added.

The Houston-born rapper and producer, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has built a reputation for his ability to fuse hip-hop with psychedelic and electronic elements. His breakthrough came with his 2015 debut album Rodeo, which featured hits like "Antidote" and "3500." Over the years, he has continued to push musical boundaries with chart-topping albums.