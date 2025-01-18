Snoop Dogg’s Crypto Ball performance raises eyebrows as old Trump parody video resurfaces

On Friday, West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg's announcement that he would be performing at the Crypto Ball, an event hosted by Donald Trump affiliate David Sacks, took many by surprise. Alongside him, rapper Nelly is also set to take the stage. The news sparked shock, confusion, and frustration among fans, with many struggling to understand why these artists would align themselves with an event tied to Trump and here’s why. Once critical of Trump, Snoop Dogg’s recent announcement to perform at a Trump-related event raises eyebrows. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(AP)

Also Read: Anthony Robles shares how much Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck ‘cared about us as people’

Snoop Dogg’s parody video of Trump resurfaces

Some found Snoop’s involvement particularly puzzling, given his 2017 music video Lavender, in which he parodied the former president. This was a stark contrast to his participation in an event supporting him now.

In a screenshot of the parody video shared by a fan on X, the rapper can spotted pointing a pistol at a Trump impersonator who is wearing clown makeup over a very orange complexion. As Snoop pulls the trigger, a bang flag pops out.

At the time of the parody release, the president-elect was very upset about how he was presented in the video. He wrote on X, “formerly known as Twitter, then, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” as reported by The Mirror US.

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly offered this hitman ‘millions’ to kill Tupac in new court papers

Trump and Snoop Dogg past the parody?

Once upon a time, the two shared a cordial relationship, with the former TV star even praising the rapper’s music on The Apprentice in 2007. In 2011, Snoop joined Trump’s Comedy Central roast, further cementing their friendly rapport.

However, their connection took a sharp turn when Snoop supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and publicly criticized Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration, calling them derogatory names like “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.”

Despite the apparent rift, Snoop revealed last year, “I have nothing but love for Donald Trump,” Snoop told The Sunday Times in 2024. “Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris."

Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, which Snoop now owns, plays a key role in the rapper's connection to the music industry’s past. Despite their previous differences, it’s clear that Trump and Snoop have since reconciled, as evidenced by the rapper’s upcoming performance at the pre-inaugural event