Anthony Robles shares how much Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck ‘cared about us as people’

Anthony Robles, the 2011 NCAA wrestling champion born with only one leg, has teamed up with some of the big Hollywood directors to bring his story in the new movie titled Unstoppable. Jharrel Jerome, from left, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Robles and Judy Robles pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Unstoppable' on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Based on this 2013 memoir, Acevedo’s biopic presents Robles’ story as portrayed by the actor Jharrel Jerome. Jennifer Lopez stars as his mother, Judy, alongside a stellar cast that includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle. “It’s a star-studded cast,” Robles shares with People Magazine.

Behind the scenes, Unstoppable boasts an equally impressive team

Directed by William Goldenberg, whom Robles calls “an amazing director,” the project was produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon through their company, Artists Equity. Roblaes expresses deep gratitude for their approach, saying, “Ben and Matt, they made it a point to include my family through everything.”

Unstoppable delves into Robles’ humble beginnings in Mesa, Arizona, and the struggles he and his four half-siblings faced growing up, including a challenging relationship with their mother’s husband. It also highlights the highs and lows of his college years at Arizona State University, where he ultimately achieved wrestling glory. “I stand by what we showed in that film,” he told People Magazine, having also served as Jerome’s stunt double for the wrestling scenes.

“It was cool just to see how fired up [Affleck] was about the whole process,” he recalls. “They cared about our input, our insight, and just our concerns,” Robles says, noting how Jennifer Lopez spent hours bonding with his mother, and how he and Jharrel Jerome developed a genuine friendship.

“It's one thing for them to be excited about telling our story, but they really just cared about us as people,” he added.

Now streaming, “The story itself is something I’m proud of and that’s special to me,” he says. “I want everyone to relate to the fact that we all wrestle with a challenge. It can be a physical challenge, it could be mental, it can be relationships. There’s always going to be an opponent in your life that you face. It doesn’t matter what background you have, everyone understands that.”