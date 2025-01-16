Unstoppable movie review: Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome shine in crowd-pleasing wrestling drama

There's nothing quite like the impact of a good sports biopic drama. A classic underdog story where the protagonist rises up against all odds and wins. But to a degree, sports biopics have reached a saturation point in the last few years. One can smell the next plot point a mile away, can predict the next dramatic meltdown right from the way the camera pauses for a close-up shot. Sadly, these are some of the cases that plague the new Prime Video entry Unstoppable, based on the extraordinary real-life journey of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez fans left shocked with interview question on her age, here's how she replied) Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez in a still from Unstoppable, which is available to stream on Prime Video.

The premise

Make no mistake. Unstoppable is very likeable and ultimately packs an emotional wallop. It has all the ingredients to make an amazing genre entry, but it stays so expectedly overwrought in its own formula that the story rarely takes shape. Marking the directorial debut of Oscar-winning Argo editor William Goldenberg, and produced by Ben Affleck, Unstoppable features a fierce central performance from Jharrel Jerome as Anthony, and an equally impressive supporting turn from Jennifer Lopez as his mother Judy. However, the film feels too caught up trying to impress, too one-note to add any texture to these characters to make them feel more than what they are offered on screen.

Unstoppable starts off with Anthony's final years in high school, where he impresses with his agile moves in the match. His mother roots for him to excel, and his coach (Michael Peña) supports his dreams. But back home, he has to deal with his abusive stepfather (Bobby Cannavale), which amounts to his anxieties about his next steps. Should he take the offer of a full college scholarship at Drexel or pursue at Iowa, where he believes the best wrestlers go? During his search, his way will lead to coach Shawn Charles (Don Cheadle), whose push will keep Anthony striving for more.

What works

The tone and texture of Unstoppable are unabashedly formulaic and one-note, which feels like the film is deliberately trying to tell such an uplifting story in a Wikipedia-ish fashion. Scenes set in Anthony's home are tough, so we get a montage scene next, and then we return to the house for more revelations through a short flashback. This tried-and-tested trick fails to add any support to the material.

Still, the film moves ahead and works in several parts thanks to the committed performances of its cast. Jharrel's central turn is intense and physical, but his bond with his mother forms the core of this film. Lopez tries hard to salvage her scenes with roughly overdone dialogues and succeeds largely. If 2019's Hustlers was not enough proof, Unstoppable is yet another reminder that Lopez can very well bring in the acting chops when required: she just needs to experiment with better scripts.

Final thoughts

Even though the end is predictable, Unstoppable does manage to get there with some saving grace and emotion. The wrestling scenes are well choreographed and shot, even as the overtly melodramatic score comes in the way at several points. Unstoppable is loud and unsubtle, often undone in its all-knowing attitude. Because the subject itself is so revelatory and poignant, the film ultimately wins you over with its truth. It manages to be quite effective and moving. What it required was a little more consideration, a slight pause to stand beside this human being and watch him tackle so many obstacles. Just watching is, in many ways, akin to empathy.

Unstoppable is now available to stream on Prime Video.