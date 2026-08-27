Bryan Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. He has now been granted a new evidentiary hearing in his attempt to withdraw his guilty plea. The hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2027, according to court documents cited by ABC News.

A judge has scheduled a June 2027 evidentiary hearing after Bryan Kohberger claimed he was pressured into pleading guilty in the 2022 Idaho University killings (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

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The decision does not overturn Kohberger's conviction or sentence. It allows a court to examine his post-conviction claims that his guilty plea was entered under coercion and without full disclosure of evidence.

Also read: Bryan Kohberger psych evaluation: New test diagnoses Idaho killer with several disorders, offers glimpse into his mind

What is Kohberger claiming?

In his handwritten court filings, Kohberger alleged that his former legal team used “coercion, disinformation, false promises, and the withholding of exculpatory discovery,” which led him to enter the “bogus” guilty plea.

He claimed that his attorneys exaggerated the conditions he would face on Idaho's death row if he went to trial and lost.

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{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that potentially exculpatory evidence was not properly presented to him before he accepted the plea agreement. He specifically pointed to “clumps of unknown hair found in Ethan Chapin’s hands.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that potentially exculpatory evidence was not properly presented to him before he accepted the plea agreement. He specifically pointed to “clumps of unknown hair found in Ethan Chapin’s hands.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kohberger further stated that he had previously been diagnosed with Developmental Coordination Disorder and other psychiatric conditions. Those claims have been included in his petition but have not been tested in court.

Why did the judge grant a new hearing?

An evidentiary hearing thus gives both sides an opportunity to present evidence and witness testimony regarding those allegations.

Judge Steven Hippler has scheduled the evidentiary hearing for June 17, 2027. During that proceeding, Kohberger's legal team must present evidence supporting his claims that the guilty plea was not entered knowingly and voluntarily.

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The state will also have an opportunity to challenge those allegations and argue that the plea remains valid.

Kohberger's new attorney, Jason Goldman, welcomed the ruling. He said that the hearing would allow "renewed judicial scrutiny" of the circumstances that raised doubt about the guilty plea.

Goldman further noted that the public may not know the complete story of the case.

Also read: Bryan Kohberger sentencing: Victim's sister rips suspect in scathing statement, ‘The truth is, you’re basic’ | Watch

Background of the Idaho murders case

Kohberger, then a Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University, was arrested in December 2022 for the fatal stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

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In July 2025, before the case went into trial, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew their pursuit of the death penalty. Kohberger was hence, sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole, plus 10 years for burglary.

Unless the court later rules in Kohberger's favor, his convictions and four life sentences remain in effect.