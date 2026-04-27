‘Why was Erika Kirk at WHCD?’: TPUSA CEO's presence under scanner amid Cole Tomas Allen shooting row

The highly televised shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner has seen many viral videos of high-profile guests fleeing the Hilton Hotel as shots rang out on Saturday evening. While the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, has been the biggest talking point of the incident, perhaps the most viral clip of them all is Erika Kirk leaving the venue.

President Donald Trump greets Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event Friday, April 17.(AP)

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In the video, Erika Kirk, whose late husband Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in September 2025 at Utah Valley University, was seen crying as she was evacuated from the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC. She could be saying, "I just want to go home."

Also read: ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

However, one question that many are raising is why the Turning Point USA CEO was present at the WHCD in the first place. The WCHD is an event held by the White House Correspondents' Association, and it is attended by the journalists who cover the White House alongside the President and the White House officials. Erika Kirk is neither a Trump administration official nor a media professional, so, naturally, many questioned her presence at the event.

Social Media Questions Erika Kirk's Presence

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the posts that were made by many questioning why Erika Kirk was present at the WCHD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the posts that were made by many questioning why Erika Kirk was present at the WCHD. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Why was Erika Kirk at the WHCD anyway?,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why was Erika Kirk at the WHCD anyway?,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Why was Erika Kirk there?” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why was Erika Kirk there?” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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“Why was Erika Kirk at the White House Correspondents Dinner?” said one.

Also read: How Erika Kirk mended Trump's rift with furious MAHA influencers

“Why was Erika Kirk at this event?” wrote another.

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Why Was Erika Kirk Present At WCHD- What We Know

Apart from the media professionals and the President's administration officials, the WCHD is also attended by special guests or celebrities invited by the WCHD or the Trump administration. Erika Kirk was likely invited by either President Trump or Vice President JD Vance.

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Also read: Who is Caroline Mattox? 5 things to know as TPUSA UGA President quits, blasts Erika Kirk's leadership

President Trump has often invited Erika Kirk to public events - notable events include the State of the Union address, where she was present inside the US Congress along with other lawmakers.

Notably, along with Erika Kirk, other guests at the event included Oz Pearlman (also the featured entertainer), UFC boss and Trump's close friend, Dana White and singer Bono, among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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