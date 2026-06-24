Wiggins, Colorado hail storm update: Scary videos, photos show damage from ‘baseball sized’ hail

Hail damage has been reported in Wiggins, Colorado after a storm there on June 24. Meanwhile, parts of the state including Fort Morgan and Denver remain on alert.

Wiggins in Colorado saw damage from a hail storm on June 24. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Morgan CO, Wiggins CO and Log Lane Village CO until 9:30 PM MDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!,” the National Weather Service (NWS) noted. A Colorado meteorologist also shared a map, which showed Denver was in danger of getting this hail storm as well.

A Denver local also warned “POSSIBLE STORM COMING,” while listing out steps to stay safe from a hail storm.

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Meanwhile, reports indicated that Wiggins already saw ‘baseball sized hail’ and 9NEWS Meteorologist Chris Bianchi reported that the storm had moved into Fort Morgan with baseball size hail possible.

Wiggins: Baseball sized hail seen in scary photos, videos

A Facebook page shared photos of the hail in Wiggins. A person's hand can be seen holding three huge balls of hail. “Lots of damage being reported in Wiggins. Up to 3” diameter hail,” the page remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} Another added that there was damage to a vehicle from the hail, and shared photos of the windshield. “Our poor kiddo is currently deployed with the marines and his car has been staying with us in Wiggins. We drove it home to Colorado from California after his deployment was unexpectedly changed earlier this year with everything going on. Tonight we got hit with a massive hail storm and his whole back windshield is destroyed (in addition to the front windshield of one of our vehicles and of course damage to our home),” they wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added that there was damage to a vehicle from the hail, and shared photos of the windshield. “Our poor kiddo is currently deployed with the marines and his car has been staying with us in Wiggins. We drove it home to Colorado from California after his deployment was unexpectedly changed earlier this year with everything going on. Tonight we got hit with a massive hail storm and his whole back windshield is destroyed (in addition to the front windshield of one of our vehicles and of course damage to our home),” they wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, another person shared an alleged video showing massive hail on the ground. “In Wiggins,” they wrote.

Other photos from Wiggins showed the massive hail balls left after the storm.

One person put a measuring tape next to it to show the size. Another held a hail ball in their hand.

Meanwhile, another remarked that Fort Morgan was only seeing rainfall. “Only rain in fort morgan,” they wrote amid the warning about hail there as well. Another person remarked that something appeared to be forming in Fountain, Colorado.

The video they shared showed dark clouds in the night sky. In the aftermath of the storm in Wiggins, several people also remarked on the hail damage. “Wiggins got nuked by hail,” one wrote on X.

A local meteorologist added “2.75” hail now. This will put a hole in your house.”