Santa Ana fire update: Massive warehouse blaze at West MacArthur Boulevard; scary videos emerge - watch
A huge fire was reported at a warehouse on West MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana, California, prompting response from Orange County and Costa Mesa fire units.
A massive fire was reported at a warehouse on 3321 West MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana, California, on June 23. As per scanner reports, Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa fire department were among the units responding to the 2nd alarm blaze.
“Working commercial fire at a warehouse in Santa Ana. Is now a 2nd Alarm fire. OCFA, Fountain Valley and Costa Mesa fire units all on scene”, the page noted. Previously, one person shared a photo of smoke seen from a distance, along with a map of the area and asked ‘What’s burning in Santa Ana?'.
On Facebook too, a local asked “What's burning near fairview and MacArthur. Im at church and I can see the black smoke. Im assuming the location of the fire. Any news?”. A person shared a screenshot of the scanner report in response.
Meanwhile, a video of the fire was also shared on Facebook.
“Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in the area of Susan St. and MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana. Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures,” the person sharing the video noted.
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Another video showed thick black smoke, with the person noting there was a fire on Susan and MacArthur.
A cause for the fire is not known yet and there are no reports on injuries. The Orange County or Costa Mesa fire departments are yet to address the ongoing blaze, which has broken out in California, even as firefighters elsewhere struggle to put out the warehouse fire in Boyle Heights.
Santa Ana fire: Reactions pour in
Several people reacted to the massive fire in Santa Ana. “I just saw it driving on Bristol and MacArthur!,” one remarked. Another added “Ewwwww...can smell it right now off Broadway/15th.” Yet another added “I live on Bristol and Edinger. I can smell it as well,” indicating that the smell of something burning had traveled far.
“Down the street from my house,” one person noted. Yet another added “Prayers for all....”. One person wondered “What business is that?”. However, it is not clear yet which building is on fire at the address, which is sort of an industrial corridor in the California city. The scanner report screenshots shared online indicate the fire is at Huntington Park Rubber Stamp which is at 3231 West MacArthur Boulevard, but there's no official confirmation of the same.
Given that this is the third reported warehouse fire in California in recent days, one person remarked “Dang all these building just catching fire is crazy.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More