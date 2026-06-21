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Boyle Heights warehouse fire: Video of lone firefighter battling blaze against scary backdrop surfaces | Watch

A video of a lone firefighter battling a massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights has emerged on X as Gavin Newsom officially announced a state of emergency.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 01:19 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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A video of a lone firefighter battling a massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights has emerged on X as California Governor Gavin Newsom officially announced a state of emergency for Los Angeles County. Newsom’s emergency order will serve to streamline the city’s response by suspending various public contracting rules, as well as allowing for the rapid deployment of specialised equipment and supplies. 5.5 million N95 respirator masks, commercial-grade air purifiers for local relief centres, and advanced air quality monitoring equipment are some of the state-provided assets being funnelled into the region, The Sunday Guardian reported.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: A firefighter walks down the street as a massive warehouse fire at a cold storage facility continues to burn and spread smoke around the city on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Wendy Carrillo, former California State Assemblywoman, shared a video of a lone firefighter on a ladder, with the fire blazing in the background, smoke engulfing the area.

“Shoutout to this lone firefighter up on the ladder…,” Carrillo wrote. “The air is thick, the smoke is on the ground level of residential neighborhoods in East LA. People are getting sick from the Boyle Heights fire as the toxic smoke gets insides homes and lingers in the air. Still no evacuation orders.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/wendycarrillo/status/2068586124654842293?s=20

Latest update

Newsom wrote on X, “I am declaring a state of emergency in Los Angeles County in response to the Boyle Heights warehouse fire. California is deploying specialized resources, supporting local firefighters, and pre-positioning critical supplies to protect communities and accelerate recovery.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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