Boyle Heights warehouse fire update: Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency for LA county; scary videos emerge

California Governor Gavin Newsom has officially announced a state of emergency for Los Angeles County amid an ongoing battle against a massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights. This comes after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency to secure citywide resources on Saturday, June 20. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: A person rides a bicycle as a massive warehouse fire at a cold storage facility continues to burn and spread smoke around the city on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“I am declaring a state of emergency in Los Angeles County in response to the Boyle Heights warehouse fire,” Newsom wrote on X. “California is deploying specialized resources, supporting local firefighters, and pre-positioning critical supplies to protect communities and accelerate recovery.”

Shocking videos emerge Shocking videos of the blaze have emerged on social media.

“The huge cold-storage facility in Boyle Heights has been burning since June 17, 2026. Started on the roof during solar panel testing by contractors,” one video is captioned.

Another post featuring videos of the fire reeds, “NEW: Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency in East LA/Boyle Heights due to the ongoing fire at a cold storage warehouse. The solar panels on the roof of the building caught fire Wednesday.”

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“HAPPENING NOW: Boyle Heights cold storage facility. Progression of walls beginning to lean inward from the erosion of the fire seen here. About 2 feet more than yesterday in the most affected area,” the caption of a video reads.

“The warehouse fire in Boyle Heights has re ignited and is billowing thick black smoke again. This was expected by LAFD due to the wind change," OC Scanner captioned a video.

Newsom’s emergency order will serve to streamline the city’s response by suspending various public contracting rules, as well as allowing for the rapid deployment of specialised equipment and supplies. 5.5 million N95 respirator masks, commercial-grade air purifiers for local relief centres, and advanced air quality monitoring equipment are some of the state-provided assets being funnelled into the region, The Sunday Guardian reported.

State agencies, including the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), are coordinating closely with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to mitigate the health hazards the smoke is posing, the governor’s office said.

The fire ignited last week, but it has been stubborn and difficult to suppress due to the building’s massive inventory, estimated at 85 million pounds of rotting food products, as well as a rooftop solar array and dangerous lithium-ion batteries. These factors, plus compromised ammonia lines used for industrial refrigeration, may have worsened the situation.