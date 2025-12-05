Will Trump pardon Brian Cole? January 6 pipe bomber's arrest sparks buzz; what rules say

Brian Cole has been arrested on suspicion of being the Jan 6 bomber. On the eve of the Capitol riot in 2021, he allegedly placed pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican parties' headquarters in Washington DC. President Donald Trump has pardoned other Jan 6 rioters. (AFP)

“When bad actors intervene to disrupt and threat that peace – to destroy the very fabric of our country – we must, we do, and we will track them down and hold them to account for their crimes to the full extent of the law. FBI and members of my office worked around the clock to methodically piece together the clues that ultimately identified the defendant,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said.

Cole has been charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property. He also faces charges of attempting malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials.

However, many have wondered whether Cole will get a pardon from President Donald Trump, given that he's already pardoned many of those in the Jan 6 riots.

Will Donald Trump pardon Brian Cole?

One person remarked on X, “Has Trump Pardoned (Alleged) January 6 Pipe Bomber Yet? Arrest based on 'evidence that had already been gathered' by the FBI. Good job, guys.” Another asked, “J6 Pipe Bomber arrested. Do you think Trump will pardon him?”

Yet another remarked, “Well, if Trump will pardon a convicted drug trafficker sentenced to 45 years in prison, I’m guessing he will probably pardon the pipe bomber as well so what is the point anymore?”

Steve Lookner of Agenda-Free TV also brought up this point and the excerpt of Trump's proclamation for the J6 rioters, that led many to believe that a pardon might be coming. “In theory could this part of Trump's January 6 pardon apply to the pipe bomb suspect?,” he asked.

What does the law say?

Trump during his second term signed a proclamation titled ‘Granting pardons and commutation of sentences for certain offenses relating to the events at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021’.

This was signed on January 20, 2025, and part of it states Trump does “grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

However, there has been no indication from Trump or his administration that there'll be a pardon for Cole. The proclamation reads that there'd be a pardon for offenses related to events on Jan 6, and the bombs were placed a day before. Meanwhile, the bomber also targeted the RNC headquarters, and Trump is president on a Republican ticket.

As for Cole, authorities shared that he had an anarchist ideology. His arrest comes almost five years after the events transpired.