Brian Cole, DC pipe bomb suspect's, alleged photos, social media details emerge after FBI arrest

Brian Cole was arrested by the FBI on suspicion of being the J6 pipe bomber. As per officials, Cole, from Woodbridge, Virginia, planted pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican party headquarters on the even of the Capitol riots. Law enforcement officials examine a vehicle in front of the home of suspected January 6, 2021 pipe bomber on December 4, 2025 in Woodbridge, Virginia.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cole is in custody and is slated to make his appearance in court in Washington, as per Reuters. Amid this, alleged photos of Brian Cole and information about his social media accounts have been circulated online. Notably, these are only allegations from unverified profiles and authorities have not released any photo or information about Cole's social media accounts.

Alleged Brian Cole photos

Different photos have been shared with profiles claiming both are the Brian Cole who's been arrested. One shows a Black man and the other shows a white man playing the drum.

“Reuters reports that Brian Cole Jr worked for a Bail Bonds Company. The Company focuses on Immigration related cases,” a profile claiming to be belong to a retired police chief said.

He was sharing an image poste by a profile going by JLR, claiming to be an investigative reporter and journalist. In another post, JLR shared a cropped photo and wrote “This is the Jan 6th pipe bomber Brian Cole. Full name Brian Jerome Cole.”

Yet another profile, claiming to be a ‘J6 political prisoner’ or a J6 rioter, shared a photo of a white person and wrote that the profile had not posted since March 2021. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of these photos and authorities have not officially released any image of Brian Cole yet.

Alleged Brian Cole social media profiles

Some snapshots of Cole's alleged social media profiles were shared as well. One person shared a screenshot of what they claimed to be Cole's LinkedIn account.

The screenshot claims to list Cole's skills. Another profile added a profile which they claimed belonged to his mother. HT.com could not verify the authenticities of this photos.

Cole's arrest comes after the case being open for more than five years. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said he'd been charged with ‘use of an explosive device.’