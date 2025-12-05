Brian Cole: DC bomb suspect has antifa links? New claims about 'anarchist' beliefs emerge

Brian Cole was arrested by the FBI on suspicion of being the J6 pipe bomber. The FBI arrested Brian Cole as the J6 pipe bomb suspect. (X/@krassenstein, @Rightanglenews)

After nearly five years, the man suspected of planting pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties on the eve of the Jan 6 Capitol riots was arrested. While authorities have shared few details about the suspect, many feel that his political leanings and ideological beliefs will provide more insight into the alleged actions.

Amid the arrest, there is a buzz on social media that Brian Cole is antifa, or antifascist. Notably, antifa was designated as a domestic terrorist organization by President Donald Trump in September 2025.

Claims about Brian Cole being antifa

Many social media profiles on X claimed Cole was antifa. “Brian Cole is Antifa,” one person wrote on X.

Real America's Voice (RAV), a right-wing streaming, cable and satellite television channel, also claimed Cole was antifa. “…And it appears a man from Virginia, NBC News is reporting his name as Brian Cole, could be tied to Antifa...I cannot confirm that independently….This appears to be the individual that was seen on that surveillance video…,” they shared sharing an on-air conversation between Steve Bannon and Julie Kelly.

Yet another person remarked, “Brian Cole, a self described anarchist whose family pays the bonds of ICE detainees. ANTIFA, anyone?”

However, there is no mainstream media reportage of Cole being linked to antifa. Grok when asked about Cole's antifa links also mentioned the same. “Based on recent reports, the FBI arrested Brian Cole in connection with the J6 pipe bombs. Julie Kelly and some outlets allege he has Antifa ties, citing unconfirmed rumors and the case's handling. However, mainstream sources like NYT and NBC report no verified evidence of such connections, viewing these claims as speculative. The allegations remain unproven,” Grok noted.

Meanwhile, authorities have provided an insight into Brian Cole's ideological leanings.

What to know about Brian Cole's ideology?

People briefed on the arrest of Cole told MS Now that the suspect had been linked to statements that showed support for an anarchist ideology. An anarchist is not the same as an antifa member.

Anarchism is a political ideology that opposes the state. Antifa is an anti-fascist, decentralized political movement.