Brian Cole family: Who are DC pipe bomb suspect's parents? Woodbridge home details emerge

Brian Cole has been identified as the suspect who allegedly placed pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national parties in Washington on the eve of the Jan 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. The 30-year-old, from Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested on Thursday. Now, details about his family have emerged. FBI agents gather in front of the home of suspected January 6th, 2021 pipe bomber Brian Cole(Getty Images via AFP)

Investigators were seen at a home in Prince William County, Virginia. NBC Washington reported that the address is believed to be tied to Cole. The publication added that officials were at a home on Manor House Court in Dale City, about 30 miles southwest of DC. “Property records indicate a man with Cole’s name owns a home on the cul-de-sac,” the report added.

NBC Washington added that Brian Cole has a step-grandfather, Earl Donnette, who confirmed that he spoke with the DC bombing suspect over the phone. Cole’s father, Brian Cole Sr, is yet to comment on the arrest.

It was further revealed that Cole graduated from CD Hylton High School in Woodbridge in 2013.

Neighbors shocked

Brian Cole's neighbors said that they were shocked by his arrest.

“I never suspected anything nefarious going on at that house. I haven’t seen anything at all that would cause me concern," one person told NBC Washington.

“Nothing ever happens here. It’s like sleepytown.”

Another woman said that Cole seemed ‘antisocial’. “He’s very antisocial. Very. He keeps to himself," she told The New York Post.

“He has a dog that he loves. He walks every day, twice a day, to 7-Eleven with his dog, and he wears his headphones," she added.

“He seemed very quiet. He would never make eye contact. Almost like he just didn’t see you,” another neighbor told the publication.

It was not immediately clear what charges Cole would face. No official statement has been made about his suspected motive.