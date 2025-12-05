Brian Cole Jr charges: Will DC bomb suspect face life imprisonment amid Jan 6 probe? Officials weigh in

Brian Cole Jr, a 30-year-old from Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the 2021 pipe bomb plot near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters. Officials said that Cole placed explosives at the location on the eve of the Jan 6 Capitol riots. FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference following Brian Cole Jr's arrest(REUTERS)

Attorney General Pam Bondi and other officials announced charges against Cole at a press conference. The DC pipe bomb suspect has been charged with the use of an explosive device.

"This investigation is ongoing," Bondi said. "As we speak, search warrants are being executed, and there could be more charges to come."

“Let me be clear: There was no new tip. There was no new witness. Just good diligent police work and prosecutorial work,” she added.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who led the investigation, slammed former President Joe Biden's administration for ‘focusing on other things’.

"You're not going to walk into our capital city down to explosive devices and walk off in the sunset," Bongino said about the suspect.

"Not going to happen — we were going to track this person to the end of the earth. There was no way he was getting away."

Will Brian Cole Jr face prison?

Federal charges of use of an explosive device are a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, with prosecutors indicating more counts are possible.

While the current charge carries a maximum of 20 years, life imprisonment is unlikely unless elevated to terrorism-related offenses like conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction (up to life under 18 U.S.C. § 2332a) or if tied to Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau and Department of Justice brought in a new team of investigators and experts to sift through existing evidence and chase down leads. He said that was, “Something the prior administration failed to do.”

Patel went on to call the arrest “flawless,” saying no officers were hurt taking down what he characterized as a dangerous suspect.

“We solved it. He will have his day in court,” Patel said.

(With AP inputs)