Will Graham Platner drop out? Stephen King slams Trump as Maine democrat faces assault allegations; ‘Abuser in chief’

Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate from Maine, is facing mounting pressure from within his own party to withdraw from the race after a bombshell allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman.

Graham Platner faces calls to drop out of the Maine Senate race after a sexual assault allegation. (REUTERS)

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Platner denied the accusation, which was published Monday in Politico but said he was taking time to “reflect” on his political path forward.

“Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins,” Platner said in a video posted to X.

“Those were the goals when we launched this campaign, and they remain my goals today.”

He has until July 13 to withdraw from the race and if he does, the Maine Democratic Party has until July 27 to replace him on the ticket, according to Maine law, as per The New York Times.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Jenny Racicot? Woman alleges Graham Platner sexually assaulted her; details surface Stephen King targets Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Jenny Racicot? Woman alleges Graham Platner sexually assaulted her; details surface Stephen King targets Trump {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the row, horror novelist Stephen King weighed in on X, taking aim at President Trump instead. “Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn't, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin' on,” King wrote.

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What is the allegation against him?

According to Politico, Maine resident Jenny Racicot accused Graham Platner of entering her home without permission while drunk in late 2021 and forcing himself on her. Racicot said they had met through a dating app in 2019 and had previously been in a consensual relationship before the alleged assault.

Platner called the accusation “troubling, serious and false,” adding, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.”

His campaign went further, calling the allegations “coached and coordinated by out of state establishment operatives,” and said, “For a year, opponents of this campaign have thrown everything they can at Graham –– calling him a Nazi, a war criminal, and a communist. None of it has been true and this is no different.”

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Also Read: Graham Platner Nazi tattoo: Ex-girlfriend alleges Democrat knew exactly what it meant; ‘my Totenkopf’

Democrats turn away

The Maine Democratic Party's leadership called on Platner to withdraw, saying in their statement that “We are entrusted with deciding who represents our values and who carries our banner. That responsibility requires judgment, leadership, and a willingness to act when circumstances demand it."

Rep Ro Khanna of California, who had campaigned with Platner earlier, pulled his endorsement Monday. “I've been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible,” he said, as per The New York Times. “Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement.”

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Sen Ruben Gallego of Arizona also rescinded his endorsement, calling the allegations “troubling and deeply serious,” per The New York Times.