Will Kamala Harris run for president in 2028 with AOC as VP face? Viral claim fact checked

The election fever is slowly taking hold in the US with primaries kicking off in several states this month. And rumor mills are never quiet during elections.

Kamala Harris (L) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.(Getty and AP)

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Although the 2028 US elections, where the new POTUS will be elected, is still two years away, buzz around it is already growing amid Trump's falling approval rating. Amid the buzz, a rumor has gone viral on social media that claims former Vice President Kamala Harris, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump in 2024, is planning another bid for the White House in the 2028 US election with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as her running mate. Harris ran in 2024 with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP running mate.

The report seems to have originated on the X account Coinvo, which posts news related to cryptocurrency. It has over 345,000 followers on X, and the claim has gained much attention since being posted on June 9, Tuesday, with more than 1.7 million views and thousands of reactions.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the claim appears to be a rumor that has gone viral. Ht.com can confirm that there has been no announcement from either AOC or Kamala Harris about teaming up for a possible presidential campaign in 2028. There are also no reports from credible sources confirming behind-the-scenes talks of a Kamala Harris - AOC presidential campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the claim appears to be a rumor that has gone viral. Ht.com can confirm that there has been no announcement from either AOC or Kamala Harris about teaming up for a possible presidential campaign in 2028. There are also no reports from credible sources confirming behind-the-scenes talks of a Kamala Harris - AOC presidential campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the viral post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the viral post: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kamala Harris Still 'Thinking' Of 2028 Run {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamala Harris Still 'Thinking' Of 2028 Run {{/usCountry}}

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Far from indicating a run with AOC as her running mate, Kamala Harris has recently said she is still undecided and "thinking" about a potential 2028 campaign on a Democratic Party ticket. Back in April, she had talked about it during a public talk with Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network Convention.

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"Listen, I might, I might. I'm thinking about it, I'm thinking about it," she said.

"I've been traveling the country the last year, I've been spending a lot of time in the South and many other places, and the one thing I'm really clear about, also, is the status quo is not working, and hasn't been working for a lot of people for a long time, and part of the issue is the need to get rid of some of the bureaucracy in government and to understand that the people want -- they don't want process, they want progress," she added. “And that's the work that needs to be done.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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