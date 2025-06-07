Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Will Musk be indicted? Trump closing DOGE? 10 bizarre questions after BFF duo's breakup

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 07, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Trump and Musk's feud went public this week after the latter slammed promoted indictment claims against the president, and even linked him to the Epstein files

President Donald Trump and his ‘best buddy’, Elon Musk's, feud went public this week after the latter slammed the Republican-led tax bill, promoted indictment claims against the president, and even linked him to the infamous Epstein files. One person familiar with Trump's thinking told the Associated Press that the former DOGE head wants to have a dialogue with Trump, but the 78-year-old refused to talk to him. 

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud went public this week(AFP)
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud went public this week(AFP)

The two, who have overseen massive budget cuts across federal departments since January, have not spoken about each other since President Trump said he is ‘very disappointed’ in Musk. 

After the Tesla chief accused Trump of being ungrateful in a series of tweets, the president told reporters: “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Read More: Elon Musk challenges Trump to terminate his govt contracts after US prez threatens him, ‘Go ahead, make my day…’

Now, Republican lawmakers are worried about the potential consequences of a prolonged feud.

“I hope it doesn't distract us from getting the job done that we need to,” Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington state said. "I think that it will boil over and they'll mend fences.”

However, bettors are placing wagers on bizarre potential consequences of the public breakup. According to Gamblin 11, people are asking questions about DOGE's future, Musk's potential indictment and even Donald Trump publicly bringing up the billionaire's alleged drug use. The website posted 10 questions with odds. 

Read More: Trump openly warns Elon Musk, reacts to Abrego Garcia's return, Tax bill | DOGE

Here are the odds for Trump-Musk feud bets (as per Gambling 911)

What will happen first?

Trump to Post Photo-Shopped/AI Image of Musk – 1/1

Trump Mentions Musk Drug Use – 2/1

Trump to Terminate DOGE – 3/1

Musk Endorses Democratic Party – 14/1

Musk to Call For Trump Impeachment – 16/1

Musk to Be Indicted – 25/1

Either Challenges Others to Fight – 33/1

Trump Orders ICE to Deport Musk – 50/1

Melania to Start Working for Musk – 100/1

None of these consequences or bets are based on hard facts or evidence. Please note, we do not promote gambling. This story merely covers public sentiment amid the Trump-Musk feud. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
