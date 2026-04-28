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Will Trump's White House Ballroom construction resume? Latest as GOP pushes for $400M state funding

A shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner has reignited the debate over Trump's proposed White House ballroom. 

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 11:11 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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A shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday has added fresh urgency to President Donald Trump's new ballroom at the White House project. Now, a group of Senate Republicans are pushing a bill to fund it saying that the project is no longer just about prestige but about national security.

GOP pushes funding as Trump ballroom project faces legal debate.(AFP)

Senator Lindsey Graham, who is one of Trump's closest allies in Congress is now leading a push to get the ballroom built.

Graham has teamed up with Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) to introduce a bill that would authorize the construction of a 90,000-square-foot presidential ballroom on the White House grounds, with a military complex and a Secret Service annex built beneath it for use in emergencies, according to The Hill.

Who will pay for the Ballroom?

The Trump administration previously said that the ball room is funded privately and that “zero taxpayer dollars” are being used. But now Graham’s bill proposes a different approach. He is saying that congress should fund it, as per The Hill.

Later, an appellate court allowed construction to continue for now, at least until early June which gives the project more time, according to CBS News.

Also Read: What's hidden beneath Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom? President claims a ‘massive military complex’

What Trump says about the project?

Trump also spoke about the military aspect of the project during a Cabinet meeting on March 26 saying it was originally meant to be kept secret.

“I mean, now it's no secret, the military wanted it more than anybody,” he said.

“It was supposed to be secret, but it became secret because of people that are really unpatriotic saying things, but doesn't matter, doesn't matter. It's going to be great.”

He later described the ballroom as a form of cover for the underground structure.

“The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under the military, including from drones and including from any other thing,” Trump said

Trump has also defended the need for the ballroom, saying the White House has lacked such a space for many years. He said that the largest existing room, the East Room can only host about 125 people for formal dinners and larger events have had to be held in tents on the South Lawn.

“I think it'll be the finest ballroom of its kind anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news donald trump white house politics
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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