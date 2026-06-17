Wilmington Hospital shooting reports: Police activity near 12th and Washington Streets amid active shooter claims

Large police activity is ongoing near the ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday afternoon amid after a shooting. Representational. (Unsplash)

Local police scanners confirmed a large police presence, which is affecting traffic in the area of Washington Street.

At 4:20pm EST, Wilmington Police Department released a statement confirming a shooting took place at the hospital located 500 block of West 14th Street. The public has been asked to avoid the area, but it is unclear if it is an active shooter situation or if anyone has been injured in the incident.

“Wilmington Police are on scene of a shooting incident that occurred at the Wilmington Hospital in the 500 block of West 14th Street,” the City of Wilmington said in an update in Facebook. “The public is asked to avoid the area, and we will issue further updates as soon as possible.”

Locals reported seeing multiple Wilmington police choppers in the area.

This is a breaking news.