With Limestone University closing, football players look for transfer options

Limestone University, a historic Christian liberal arts school in Gaffney, South Carolina, announced Wednesday it may close its campus after 179 years unless it secures a $6 million emergency infusion by April 22. With the school's announcement, several football players posted about seeking a transfer option on social media. Limestone University football players are seeking transfers(X/Jerricho Cotchery)

The 1,000 students enrolled could see in-person classes end as soon as April 29, with athletics programs disbanded and 300 employees laid off, the school president told The Post and Courier.

Posting about seeking transfer options on social media, Shoun Brown said: “Due to Limestone University shutting down, I am entering the transfer portal as a Grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility. Praise Jesus! 🤞🏽”

“Due to Limestone University shutting down, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility,” Kaden Kline wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Words can’t express how heartbroken I am for my staff and players after hearing Limestone University is shutting down. They have poured everything into making this a respected program across the country! You won’t find a better group of people. It was a joy working with them every single day! We had an incredible staff, roster, and 2025 signing class! If you need a reference on any of them feel free to reach out. Thank you to EVERYONE, especially the families, who supported us over the past three seasons! I love you all and will forever be grateful! Romans 8:28,” Head Coach Jerricho Cotchery tweeted.

1,000 Students, 300 Jobs at risk

President Nathan Copeland revealed the university is drowning under $30 million in debt and cannot rely on tuition—which costs $27,000 per semester—to bridge the gap until September. “We ran out of runway,” said Vice President for Communications, Charles Wyatt, explaining efforts to transfer students, particularly athletes, to other schools. The potential closure threatens Cherokee County’s economy, where Limestone contributes $150 million annually. In addition to shutting down in-person instruction on campus, which would affect about 1,000 students, athletics would also end.

Founded in 1845 as one of the nation’s first women’s colleges, Limestone began admitting men in the 1990s but barred them from campus housing initially. Its rebranding to “University” in 2020 failed to reverse declining fortunes. Board Chair Randall Richardson called the $6 million plea a “last-ditch effort” to preserve its mission, but without it, the 50-acre campus will be sold, ending a legacy that once pioneered education for women in the South.

Students like Cameron Wells, who transferred to Limestone for its tight-knit community, voiced frustration: “We were just getting things popping.” As the April 22 board vote looms, families and faculty cling to hope while local businesses brace for a ripple effect.