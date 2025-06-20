Woman recounts chilling escape from flash flood with boyfriend and their dog on I-40 in Tennessee

A scenic drive turned into a nightmare for dozens of motorists when a rockslide and sudden flooding on Interstate 40 in Cocke County stranded over a dozen people, closing parts of the highway for at least two weeks, according to a WCNC report. Among the trapped travellers was Makenzie Phillips, a Jefferson City resident, who was headed to North Carolina with her boyfriend and their 75-pound dog. She shared a chilling video on TikTok of the ordeal, stated the report. The video shows floodwaters engulfing vehicles, including that of Phillips. It has gone viral with over 1.1 million views. Image used for representational purposes

Viral video: Cars submerged after floods

Makenzie Phillips, speaking to 10News, said that she and her boyfriend saw some water trickling off the side of the mountain while they were driving. She said it was an unusual occurrence, adding that they just took a few videos of the moment. Suddenly, Phillips and other motorists found themselves right in the middle of the water.

At first glance, Phillips said the water appeared to be shallow; however, within seconds, the water was up to their windows. She told the media that it all happened “really fast”.

Watch the video here:

Stranded drivers attempt dramatic escape

Trapped and with floodwaters rising, Phillips promptly called 911. A dispatcher stayed on the line and guided the couple on how to escape the situation. The dispatcher reportedly instructed them to climb onto their car roof instead of opening the doors.

The couple got onto the roof, grabbed their luggage and jumped across cars to reach a barrier nearby. Phillips stated the experience was like a bad dream. She also praised the emergency responders and fellow stranded drivers for their presence of mind and kindness.

I-40 closures expected to last at least two weeks following damage

Transportation officials confirm sections of I-40 will be closed for at least two weeks due to the damage from the rockslide and flooding. Clean-up and repair crews are working nonstop until the route is restored.

Phillips' video has garnered national attention to the sudden risks caused by a natural disaster along mountain interstate highways.

FAQs:

What caused the sudden flooding?

Heavy rain led to a rockslide and unexpected flash flooding that quickly submerged parts of the highway.

How many people were affected?

At least a dozen drivers were stranded in their vehicles.

Is I-40 still closed?

Yes, sections of I-40 in the affected area are expected to remain closed for at least two weeks as crews work on repairs.

Who is Makenzie Phillips?

She is a Jefferson City woman whose TikTok video of the flood went viral after she and her boyfriend escaped the flooded highway with their dog.