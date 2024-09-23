Wonder Woman star snubs Republican sister -a former Trump campaign employee- to endorse her rivals in Arizona race

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter clearly speaks a different truth than Pamela Carter, her Republican sister, who is a former Donald Trump campaign employee. Demonstrating her political alignment with her sister's rivals, the 73-year-old iconic actor who led the 1970s CBS show has officially endorsed Democratic candidates in an Arizona state legislative race. (Left): Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter; (Right): Pamela Carter with Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance.(X)

“As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse @KelliButlerAZ and @KarenGreshamAZ for the two LD4 seats in Arizona's State House,” she posted on X/Twitter last week.

She continued, “Kelli and Karen are both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona. They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education.”

Wonder Woman icon also endorsed Kamala Harris

Voicing her concerns about gun violence and the potential loss of women’s bodily autonomy if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is elected in the November elections, Lynda Carter also backed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I support a free and thriving America where women have control over their own bodies, children are safe from gun violence, our economy is competitive, and we have a fighting chance against climate change. We won’t go back. #WomenForHarris,” she tweeted in early August.

After Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July and subsequently endorsed Kamala Harris, the '70s star not only backed the present-day vice president, but she also wrote in an IG post: “Thank you for your service, President @joebiden. You have done so much for the American people. Donald did nothing but drive us to the bottom.”

Contradicting views on abortion divide the Carter sisters

The Miss World USA 1972 undoubtedly doesn’t see eye to eye with her sister Pamela Carter, especially over abortion. The Freedom Voter Guide profile for the Republican politician leaves little to the imagination about where her alliance lies on the issue. Her survey response blatantly reveals that she is all for prohibiting abortion.

Earlier this month, the Grand Canyon state repealed a long-dormant 1864 law that criminalised nearly all abortions. The state’s political arena has largely been defined by the abortion discourse since the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion throughout the country, the New York Post reported.

Back in 2020, Lynda Carter endorsed then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Carter sisters were at a crossroads even at that point in time, as Pamela served as state director for the 2020 Trump campaign in the swing state. She is now running to represent Arizona’s Fourth Legislative District as a Republican.

More about Pamela Carter's political views

Her official campaign website accuses liberal Democrat opponents of championing “Joe Biden’s open border policies, but this is a critical issue that should not be corrupted by their partisan politics.” Additionally, she blames President Biden and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs for “killing jobs and driving up inflation.”

The website also states Pamela Carter’s views on safe high-quality schools: “Our Democratic incumbent and our liberal democratic opponents fight against your rights as parents – opposing giving you options on where to send your child, opposing giving you all the information and control you deserve when it comes to curriculum, and opposing involving parents before decisions are made involving your child’s health and well-being.”

It adds, “And I supported many of the K-12 funding increases that democratic opponents voted against. We deserve better.”