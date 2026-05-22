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World Bank chief backs ‘Small AI’ for farmers, rural communities in Singapore summit

World Bank chief backs ‘Small AI’ for farmers, rural communities in Singapore summit

Published on: May 22, 2026 12:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Singapore, World Bank President Ajay Banga has called for the deployment of "Small AI" - locally deployed artificial intelligence running on inexpensive hardware, speaking local languages and solving daily problems for farmers and rural communities.

World Bank chief backs ‘Small AI’ for farmers, rural communities in Singapore summit

Speaking at the ATX Singapore 2026 technology summit on Thursday, Banga cited the example of a farmer in India's Uttar Pradesh sharing a photograph of a diseased crop leaf through an old mobile phone and receiving diagnosis and treatment advice from agricultural experts in the region.

He also highlighted how a nurse in Indonesia could share a photograph of a rash with a network of clinics running a local diagnostic model through a basic internet connection or older mobile connectivity.

These are daily use cases of AI that do not get enough attention, Banga told around 4,000 delegates from 50 countries attending the May 20-22 summit in Singapore.

He underlined that inexpensive and affordable local technology can become a force for good and offer a major opportunity for emerging markets if deployed in rural regions.

He said governments should adopt a more aggressive approach towards funding technology adoption and creating incentives for private sector investments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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